The New Episode Of ‘WandaVision’ Raises A Morbid Question

What in the blip is going on?
Episode 4 of “WandaVision,” titled “We Interrupt This Program,” finally gave viewers a look behind the curtain of the Marvel sitcom with a little help from two new characters, Dr. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and FBI agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park). And what was hidden may be even darker than what’s on the surface.
It appears that Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) created her own alternate reality in order to bring Vision (Paul Bettany) back to life, and everyone in the immediate vicinity is getting sucked into her sitcom world. This includes Geraldine (Teyonah Parris), who is actually Captain Monica Rambeau from Marvel agency S.W.O.R.D. In fact, all the weird occurrences, such as the toy helicopter and the beekeeper from Episode 2, are attempts by the Marvel agency to infiltrate the alternate reality.
But Wanda is having none of it.
In addition to this, the start of Episode 4 reveals that Monica had disappeared in Thanos’ deadly finger snap, aka the Blip. When she rematerializes in a hospital five years later, things are chaos: People are reappearing left and right; the hospital is apparently at capacity, causing more distress; and Monica even injures a person who reappears in front of her as she runs through the halls looking for her mother, Maria Rambeau, who she learns is dead.
Given this pandemonium, you can’t help but wonder: Does this mean people were injured or even died as they came back from Thanos’ snap?
Think about it. When Thanos snapped, some people were flying in planes, others were crossing busy streets, and hopefully no one in the entire world decided to go skydiving that day.
HuffPost previously talked to “Spider-Man: Far From Home” director Jon Watts about this potentially gruesome reality — since that “Spider-Man” film addressed the issue of survivors coming back from the Blip, too — and at the time he reassured us that people came back safely.
“What would happen to people in motion, if you’re in a car or in an airplane?” the director said. “Obviously, they didn’t blip back in the middle of the sky and fall to the earth because so many people would die.”
He later added, “Everyone arrived back safely somehow. I don’t think suddenly people were raptured back to Earth and plummeted into the ocean. That would not be the happy ending that [Tony Stark] was planning.”
But the chaos in the newest episode of “WandaVision” directly challenges that idea. With Monica injuring someone as that person comes back from the Blip, it’s clear not everyone was safe. People could have been hurt ― and, yeah, even died.
While we’re here, let’s also take a moment to acknowledge all the poor souls who disappeared while they were on the toilet. For everyone who came back to find their stalls now occupied, we’re thinking of you.
“WandaVision” is streaming now on Disney+.