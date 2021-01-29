The New Episode Of ‘WandaVision’ Raises A Morbid Question

“What would happen to people in motion, if you’re in a car or in an airplane?” the director said. “Obviously, they didn’t blip back in the middle of the sky and fall to the earth because so many people would die.”

He later added, “Everyone arrived back safely somehow. I don’t think suddenly people were raptured back to Earth and plummeted into the ocean. That would not be the happy ending that [Tony Stark] was planning.”

But the chaos in the newest episode of “WandaVision” directly challenges that idea. With Monica injuring someone as that person comes back from the Blip, it’s clear not everyone was safe. People could have been hurt ― and, yeah, even died.

While we’re here, let’s also take a moment to acknowledge all the poor souls who disappeared while they were on the toilet. For everyone who came back to find their stalls now occupied, we’re thinking of you.