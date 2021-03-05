Was A Major 'WandaVision' Moment Really Just For This Dirty Joke?

Fans have a Bohner to pick with Disney.

Among the big moments in Friday’s “WandaVision” finale, Evan Peters’ Pietro, once thought to be Quicksilver from Fox’s “X-Men” movie universe, was finally revealed to actually be ... some guy named Ralph Bohner.

Hm. What?

It turns out series villain Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) has been controlling Ralph all along with a magical necklace — implying that he’s not really Quicksilver or Wanda’s brother, Pietro — and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) ends up freeing him. But before she does that, she uncovers his real name: Bohner.

“Boner,” he says with a laugh, just to make sure you got the dick joke.

Marvel Studios To believe this may be a phallus-y.

Yeah, we got it, Ralph.

Peters’ first appearance in “WandaVision” seemed like an important moment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe — a long-awaited introduction of the X-Men. So not everyone was especially thrilled that it may have just been for crude humor.

#WandaVisionFinale

fietro getting hyped up just for him to be ~ralph bohner~ pic.twitter.com/gErxY4qaAu — . (@wandasminimoff) March 5, 2021

“And they used Evan Peters who was Quicksilver for a ‘Ralph Bohner’ joke... A BONER JOKE” pic.twitter.com/f4jPEtHOZa — Isaac (@IzzaacBruh) March 5, 2021

All them conspiracy theories just so we could find out this Mf name was Ralph bohner 💀😭 #WandaVisionFinale #wandavisionbash pic.twitter.com/lWSIpheHJG — julian (@htxkiddjulian) March 5, 2021

But don’t be too Quick(silver) to judge.

When talking about bringing Peters over from the “X-Men” movies to the MCU, “WandaVision” writer Jac Schaeffer told Marvel.com that Kevin Feige wanted to make sure there was a “reason for it.”

It’d be bizarre if the only reason the Marvel boss had in mind was making a boner joke.

Some loose ends may explain what’s going on.

For one, “Bohner” has super-speed powers and looks exactly like Quicksilver from the Fox movies. It’d be extremely weird if it wasn’t him.

Twitter users also pointed out that Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) mentioned a missing person in the witness protection program earlier in “WandaVision.” And Bohner seems like an alias that fits with Quicksilver’s sophomoric sense of humor.

Things, of course, didn’t work out so well for many other “WandaVision” theories, but maybe this time Marvel will throw us a Bohn.

⚠️⚠️ SPOILERS SPOILERS #WandaVisionFinale

So assuming Ralph boner is the witness from Jimmy woo's witness protection detail, that means #RalphBoner is just an alias and we still don't know anything about Fietro and who he really is pic.twitter.com/z42PyrxeNr — Mia (@mia_sarg) March 5, 2021

HEAR ME OUT.



WHAT IF RALPH BOHNER IS A SECRET IDENTITY AND PETER IS ACTUALLY JIMMY WOO’S MISSING PERSON AND THE REASON HE IS USING A FAKE IDENTITY IS BECAUSE IF HE GETS CAUGHT HE’LL GO TO PRISON. — Fett the Evan Peters stan 🐸🤟🏻😜 (@__BobaFett) March 5, 2021

#WandaVisionFinale



Ralph Bohner FOX Quicksilver



🤝



Ep. 1 Missing Person — TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) March 5, 2021