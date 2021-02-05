Darcy (Kat Dennings), who is watching what is happening onscreen from outside the alternate reality/anomaly, thinks Wanda has “recast” Pietro. So it’s clear Peters is a different version of Quicksilver, not just an actor change we’re supposed to go along with, like when Marvel swapped out Terrence Howard for Don Cheadle as War Machine.

With that shocking moment, it seems mutants and the “X-Men” characters, which were previously ignored in Marvel movies over rights issues, have seemingly arrived in the MCU.