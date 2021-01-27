'WandaVision' Showrunner May Be Canceling A Popular Fan Theory

It’s the mother (and father) of all “WandaVision” theories.

Each week, “WandaVision” seems to hint more and more that the show is all happening in Wanda’s (Elizabeth Olsen) own alternate reality. With that, a popular theory has sprung up that the quirky, retro commercials in the show have a personal connection to Wanda, and the actors in them are actually her dead parents.

Are these Wanda's parents? The Stark Industries "toaster" has a blinking red light beeping like it's about to go off... Wanda was trapped with the Stark bomb that killed her parents for 2 days. The same people show up in the HYDRA commercial too. pic.twitter.com/P42DszD1Yi — Liv 🎨 ᱬ◊ (@livesque) January 15, 2021

Now, showrunner Jac Schaeffer may be hinting it’s time to tune this one out.

“I actually haven’t paid very close attention to the commercial speculation, because there’s so much to look at,” the showrunner told ET. “The commercials, people are very focused on the Easter eggs of it and the meaning of it, which is great and what I want. I want fans to be engaged in that way.”

Schaeffer added that commercials may just be more of a “structural thing.”

“When you watch a sitcom, commercial breaks are part of the rhythm of the show, so that sort of dip away and come back is actually very much part of the fabric of the sitcom aesthetic,” the showrunner added.

So is the showrunner canceling this theory? Maybe. However, in other interviews Schaeffer talked about looking at “all” the fan theories and how some are actually “really great guesses.”

Plus, there’s plenty of evidence to support it.

For instance, Wanda’s family was killed by bombs made by Stark Industries, and a Stark Industries toaster commercial includes an ominous blinking red light, seemingly pointing to that.

It’s also on-brand for the show to utilize commercial breaks. After all, that’s basically what Marvel’s popular post-credit scenes are — just advertisements for their next project.

Either way, the truth is likely coming ... right after these commercial messages.