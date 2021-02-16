A New 'WandaVision' Toy May Spoil A Major Marvel Twist

Wondering what the Funko is happening on “WandaVision”? An upcoming Marvel toy may be just what you’re looking for.

On Monday, Funko announced a Pop! version of Evan Peters’ “WandaVision” character, Pietro Maximoff, is on the way, and an interesting detail is creating some buzz.

Unlike other “WandaVision” figures listed on the Funko website, the character’s name has quotation marks around it, possibly suggesting ... dun, dun, dun ... he’s not what he seems.

Is the suspicious punctuation hinting at a big twist — that Pietro is secretly a different character entirely? Uh, it sure seems possible. After all, Marvel toys have a reputation for spoiling future reveals.

Plus, there’s definitely something going on with Pietro/Quicksilver in the show.

Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson previously portrayed Quicksilver in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” So it was a surprise in Episode 5 of “WandaVision” when Evan Peters, who played Quicksilver in Fox’s “X-Men” movies, showed up as Wanda’s (Elizabeth Olsen) brother instead.

If the quotes are spoiling that Peters isn’t actually “Pietro Maximoff,” it could be as simple as the character having a slightly different name. Peters’ Quicksilver was introduced as “Peter” in Fox’s superhero movies, not Pietro. If he is from the Fox universe, maybe things got a little screwed up on his way over to the MCU.

Or maybe Quicksilver could be a completely different character. Popular fan theories even suggest he’s secretly the big bad of the series, perhaps Marvel villains Mephisto or Nightmare in disguise.

Of course, Disney and Funko are also aware that fans pore over every detail when it comes to Marvel. Could the quotation marks just be a ruse?

Look, if you take anything from this story, it should be that punctuation is important, people. Time will tell if the quotations hint at a big twist — or if the Disney+ show is just toying with us.