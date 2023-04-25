What's Hot

Ex-Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Reportedly Gets New Job After Suspension

Black History Class To Undergo Changes, College Board Says

10 Items Pediatricians Always Pack In Their Suitcase For Their Kids

I Was So Excited To Watch 'Beef' — But David Choe Ruined It For Me

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries To Spearhead Effort To Flip New York House Seats

Reviewers With Small Breasts Tell Us Which Strapless Bras Work For Them

The One Bedding Swap You Need For The Spring And Summer

Brian Kilmeade Delivers Frosty Sendoff To Tucker Carlson In His Time Slot

Seth Meyers Spots Most 'Poetic' Thing About Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Departure

James Corden Jabs Tucker Carlson With A Prediction For What's Next

James Corden Reveals Unaired Adele Prank That Went Awry In Tearful ‘Carpool Karaoke’

As Epic Snow Melts, A California Community Braces For Floods

SportsBaseball tampa bay rayswander franco

Wander Franco's Barehanded Catch Is As 'Sick' As They Come

The play by the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop might well end up being the catch of the year.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

|

Wander Franco’s barehanded catch Monday was so good, MLB.com called it “one of the early candidates for catch of the year.” (Watch the video below.)

Sure, it’s only April, but Major Leaguers will have a tough time topping this one.

The Tampa Bay Rays shortstop raced after a fly ball hit by the Houston Astros’ Martín Maldonado down the left field line. Unable to make the grab with his glove, Franco snatched the ball with his other hand over his shoulder in foul territory.

Rays pitcher Taj Bradley, who benefited from the out, called the play “sick.”

Franco said it was just the result of having no choice.

“I tried all I could with my glove, and my hand just happened to be there and it fell right into it,” he told MLB.com. “I couldn’t believe it myself, but I caught it.”

The Rays won 8-3 to set a modern-era major league record of 14 straight victories at home to begin a season.

The team’s starting record of 20-3 has been surpassed only by the 1911 Detroit Tigers (21-2) and the 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers (21-2) since 1901, The Associated Press noted.

And now the Rays have a guy making a nearly impossible defensive play.

Go To Homepage
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community