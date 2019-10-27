WaPoDeathNotices: Twitter Users Parody Newspaper's Controversial Baghdadi Headline

The Washington Post was criticized Sunday for the headline of its obituary for the self-described Islamic State’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, which prompted a series of parody death notices on Twitter.

Baghdadi was labelled an “austere religious scholar” after an edit; the initial headline called Baghdadi the “terrorist-in-chief.” It was later changed to a third version, referring to him as an “extremist leader.”

The “austere religious scholar” description drew widespread outrage for its oddly positive view of the terrorist leader, particularly from some of President Donald Trump’s GOP allies:

Stop, read this & think about it: last night a ruthless, brutal terrorist who threatened our country & is responsible for the death of American citizens was killed in a successful operation by US military & @washingtonpost described #Albagdadi as an “austere religious scholar” pic.twitter.com/Mjptm0Fa3Z — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) October 27, 2019

The president had announced in a press conference earlier that day that Baghdadi was dead following a successful U.S. military operation in northwestern Syria.

“The headline should never have read that way and we changed it quickly,” Kristine Coratti Kelly, The Washington Post’s vice president of communications, said in a statement to HuffPost.

People on Twitter mocked the “austere religious scholar” line and crafted their own inappropriately positive obituary notices for various real and fictional villains:

Adolf Hitler, passionate community planner and dynamic public speaker, dies at 56.#WaPoDeathNotices — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 27, 2019

Ted Bundy, unconventional pickup artist, dies, shockingly, at 42 #WaPoDeathNotices — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) October 27, 2019

Ivan Milat, noted outdoorsman and driver, dies at 74. #WaPoDeathNotices https://t.co/h6RePWSez3 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) October 27, 2019

Heinrich Himmler, passionate chicken farmer, dies unexpectedly at 44 #WaPoDeathNotices — John Schindler (@20committee) October 27, 2019

Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, wealth re-distributors in the banking sector, died today from extreme air conditioning.



#WaPoDeathNotices — Elayne Boosler (@ElayneBoosler) October 27, 2019

Controversial environmentalist and rare jewelry collector, Thanos, was murdered today by billionaire Tony Stark #WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/MALwn8APAg — Bid Bolton (@bidbolton13) October 27, 2019

Saddam Hussein, successful politician, oil baron and noted tough boss, dead at 69. #WaPoDeathNotices — Sen. Denise Batters (@denisebatters) October 27, 2019

Lord Vader, fearless leader who brought peace to the galaxy, dies at 45 #WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/gcmAac1pET — Jake Ulrich (@Jake_Ulrich15) October 27, 2019

Emperor Palpatine, austere holder of emergency powers and advocate for democracy, died after a fall. #WaPoDeathNotices — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) October 27, 2019

Erick Killmonger, self-made man, idealist and advocate for home rule, dies peacefully after final request to be united with his ancestors #wapodeathnotices — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) October 27, 2019

Osama bin Laden, father of 23, killed in home invasion #WaPoDeathNotices — Joe DeVito (@JoeDeVitoComedy) October 27, 2019

"The Joker, connoisseur of magic tricks, jokes, and making others smile, dies at 35" #WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/SbY1M28xa0 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 27, 2019

Wicked Witch of the West, devoted sister, broom enthusiast, died suddenly from oversaturation, age unknown#WaPoDeathNotices — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) October 27, 2019