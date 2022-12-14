The latest trailer for Netflix’s “Harry & Meghan” features more bombshell allegations from the couple and those familiar with them.

In a new clip released on Wednesday, a day before the final three episodes of the couple’s docuseries are set to drop, a lawyer for Meghan Markle talks about a “war against Meghan” involving the palace and the press.

“There was a real, kind of war against Meghan, and I’ve certainly seen evidence that there was negative briefing from the palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other people’s agendas,” attorney Jenny Afia, who has represented the Duchess of Sussex, claims at the beginning of the trailer.

“Meg became this scapegoat for the palace,” adds the duchess’s friend Lucy Fraser. “And so they would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not, to avoid other, less favorable stories being printed.”

“You would just see it play out,” Meghan explains. “A story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute and they’d go, ‘We gotta make that go away.’”

Harry & Meghan. Volume II: December 15. Only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ZfCcsieTHx — Netflix (@netflix) December 14, 2022

“But there’s real estate on a website homepage,” the duchess adds. “There is real estate there on a newspaper front cover. And something has to be filled in there about something royal.”

Prince Harry was not featured in the newest trailer, but he spoke of similar mistreatment in a Netflix clip released on Monday.

“They were happy to lie to protect my brother,” the prince says. “They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

HuffPost didn’t immediately reach Kensington Palace for comment.

Netflix said that the first three episodes of the series were viewed by 28 million households. The Liz Garbus-directed docuseries was the streaming giant’s biggest documentary debut ever, with 81.55 million hours viewed, Netflix said Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement shared by Netflix last week that they “are grateful to have the ability to share our love story through such an esteemed creative team and with the global reach of Netflix.”

