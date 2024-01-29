ShoppingWinterClothingcold weather

27 Warm Pieces To Buy If You Are Cold, Cold, Cold All The Time

You won't want to take this cult-fave heated jacket off until spring.
Emma Lord
A pair plush-lined winter boots, an Ororo heated vest anda scarf.
Amazon
Popular items on this list include:

1
www.amazon.com
A cult-favorite Carhartt beanie
It's available in 25 colors.

Promising review: "Saw this hat on TikTok and decided to place my order! It can get very cold where I live, especially during morning time when I’m walking my dog. I need to keep my ears warm! The material is so soft, and there are many color options." — MHF
$11.80+ at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A ponytail beanie
It's available in 64 colors.

Promising review: "I have very big curly hair, so I could never find one of these that fit well — they just didn’t look right. I love this hat! It’s so easy to wear and it goes with everything. I just pull my big pony or bun through and it sits in the same spot the whole time!" — Kindle customer
$17.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A splurgeworthy and popular rechargeable heated vest
It's available in women's sizes XS–XXL and three colors, and in men's sizes.

Promising review: "Absolutely LOVE my vest! Lightweight, but keeps you toasty warm on the golf course or a snowy day. Highly recommend this vest, and their customer support is fantastic too. Will be buying a few as holiday gifts." — JLM
$149.99 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A heated jacket with a battery pack
It's available in women's sizes S–XXL and three colors and in men's sizes S–3XL and three colors.

Promising review: "I was honestly kind of skeptical about this at first because it took a bit of time to heat up all the way, but once it did I was absolutely in love. It gets so warm and is absolutely perfect. It’s very very well made and luxurious feeling. 10/10." — Ezra Adair
$159 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A pair of chic wireless headband headphones
They're available in nine colors.

Promising review: "This is a great product for running outdoors or hiking! In some circumstances, ears can get cold very quickly and cause ear pain or ringing outdoors. The cloth lining here has been very helpful in reducing these side-effects. The band is also more comfortable than earbuds for casual listening in my opinion. Sound leaks through at loud volumes so it is best used in a casual setting or outdoors. The band is very easy to clean in the washing machine." — LL

$19.99 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
Five pairs of wool knit socks
Promising review: "Love them! They are so warm. I am cold every month of the year. My feet stay blue. Not with these. They are warm, look good, and feel good. I can wear them with a low-cut shoe. I’ve washed them in the machine and hung them up to dry. No problem. Highly recommend for those of us with perennial cold feet." — Frances
$21.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Plus a pair of Carhartt cold weather boots socks
They're available in men's sizes 5–15 and seven colors.

Promising review: "These are possibly the best pair of socks I've ever owned. These socks are very warm. I literally wore them for 48 hours straight on a cold camping trip and my feet were comfy the whole time. Days were about 40 degrees and evenings were about 30 degrees, and all I had on my feet were these socks and some non-insulated hiking boots. It got down to 19 degrees the first night and despite only having a 40-degree rating on my sleeping bag, my feet stayed warm all night long." — Dan C.
$18.66 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A pair of high-waisted fleece-lined leggings
I bought these after a friend recommended them to me and I'm so in love with the first pair I bought that I'm ordering two more. They are so snug and insulating in the cold, and actually look really sleek and expensive on the outside. The first time I wore these I put them to the ultimate test by walking three miles in the drizzling rain, knowing full well I was about to sit in a movie theater for two hours — these truly are water-resistant, and dried in a snap. They also washed up so nicely without losing their shape. I am shouting to every New Yorker I know to stock up on these for the winter months! They're available in women's sizes XS–6X, three styles, and 24 colors.
$32.99+ at Amazon
9
www.instagram.com
A pair of fleece tights meant to look sheer on deeper skin tones
Melanin Fleece Tights is a Black-owned small business established in 2023 that specializes in inclusive fleece-lined tights. These are available in women's sizes S–2X and four shades.

Promising review: "Took these tights on a trip to Europe where the average temp was in the 40s. These tights kept me so warm for and I loved the flesh tone and how it matched my skin so perfectly. They are very soft and thick. I would buy these tights over and over for the fall and winter!" — Brejhe Halls
$33.95 at Melanin Fleece Tights
10
Title Nine
A pair of insulating exercise tights
Title Nine is a California-based, woman-run small business established in 1989 that specializes in outdoor apparel. These are available in women's sizes XS–XL, petite sizes and five colors.

Promising review: "Legit cold killer. I've worn these x-country skiing on -20-degree days as a base layer and always have the pleasure of sweating. They've been perfect on their own for runs or ice skating on more typically cold (15-degree) days. I get coldest sitting still, however, and often wear these as a base layer while writing, and they save the work day!" — Kathryn
$99 at Title Nine
11
www.amazon.com
A pair of insulated, water-repellent snow pants
They're available in women's standard, tall and short sizes XS–4X and 38 colors/patterns.

Promising review: "I love these insulated pants! I bought them to walk the dog, so I'll have no excuses, rain, sleet, snow, wind...whatever hits I'll be ready. I was very surprised with the quality of the material, craftsmanship, and comfort. These were very inexpensive and hit all my must haves...I cannot recommend them enough. Update — it snowed this weekend and I walked the dog in 20-degree weather. I was very comfortable, could have stayed outside all day in these pants. Plus they wash well. Still highly recommend!" — Shannon K.
$22.20+ at Amazon
12
Amazon
A splurge-worthy merino thermal tank
It's available in sizes XS–XL and three colors.

Promising review: "Perfect base layer. Just what I was looking for: warm, easy to wear, very comfy. I don't even notice I have it on, other than I'm not so cold at work where it can be chilly at times. Good product. I know it was expensive, but it's exactly what I was looking for and I will be wearing this a lot!"Angie Marie
$60 at Amazon
13
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A popular thickened down jacket dubbed by some as "The Amazon Jacket"
It's available in women's sizes XXS–5XL and 13 colors. This is the warmest, most functional coat I've ever owned. It's like being snuggled everywhere you go?? A gift that will just keep on giving and giving. Also the POCKETS ON THIS THING. I genuinely feel like a one-woman clown car pulling out all the things I've snuck in there. I don't use a purse in the winter, everything just very snugly and securely fits in one of the zippered pockets (and the side pockets are SO warm for your hands).

Promising review: "I ordered this for my Scotland winter trip after seeing it on TikTok and I have to say it lived up to the hype. It kept me toasty warm and dry. Plus, I LOVED all of the pockets...so many pockets!! I was able to carry my phone, a charging brick, hat, gloves, cell phone and credit cards/money with room to spare. It's also really easy to adjust the fit with the side zippers and snaps on the front. One of the best buys I've ever made on Amazon!!" — Staci B
$151.99 at Amazon
14
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A rechargeable heated scarf
It's available in three colors.

I am so in love with this gizmo that it's replaced all other scarves in my heart (sorry to the one Jake still has in a drawer, even now). It's lightweight, easy to tuck under a jacket, and the warmth of it really makes a difference on days when the temps are below freezing. It focuses on the back of your neck and it feels like it radiates very satisfyingly. It has three settings, none of which get overly-hot, and holds charge for hours and hours (up to nine, according to the product page, but I've only ever had it for four hours at a time and it was fine). Easy to charge right back up at home, too!
$79.99 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A pair of delightfully warm touchscreen-friendly gloves
They're available in sizes M–XL and five colors.

Promising review: "I love these gloves. These fit well, they are soft, and warm. The pads on the palm and fingers give them a sure grip and the nodules on the thumb and two fingers allow me to use my iPhone without taking them off. These are the best gloves I've ever had." — Amazon customer
$7.95+ at Amazon
16
Amazon
A delightfully ginormous super soft oversize scarf
It's available in 12 colors.

Promising review: "Would 100% buy again. The SOFTEST material ever. And it is oversized to perfection. Looks just like the picture which I was skeptical lol. I love it. I need another color." — Heather
$15.69 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A pair of adorably large fleece earmuffs
They're available in five colors.

Promising review: "These earmuffs feel like a bunny does, lol. I love them so much, they are so soft. We had our first really cold day of the season today and I was able to finally use these. Worked wonders. Kept my ears and my cheeks warm as they are an oversized earmuff. I am buying another one in a different color!" — Kailey
$13.95 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A compressive long-sleeved workout top
It's available in women's sizes XXS–XL and 24 colors.

Promising review: "I’m soooo excited to have finally found an adequate [comp] for my favorite Lululemon Swiftly Tech long sleeves! I love them and wear them daily under my scrubs (and on weekends with leggings), but I hate spending $80 for my under-scrub tops. These are 90% duplicates. The fabric feels only slightly different (a bit smoother). If you know how the Swiftly tops fit, these are the same. Maybe even slightly shorter. The arms are the same wonderfully long length. The fit is snug, yes — but just like any other workout top. If you want a more-than-decent Swiftly Tech knockoff, you’ve found it!" — Jennifer Syverson
$28 at Amazon
19
Gilly Hicks
A Gilly Hicks' Recharge zip-up jacket
I'm an avid runner and I swear by this jacket. Not only is it super sleek and well-made (I always joke that it's my "I'm going to rob the Met" outfit), but it is next level when it comes to keeping you warm without overheating you. I run anywhere between 5–10 miles, so I am prone to starting workouts too cold and ending them sweating profusely, but not in this. It regulates your temp marvelously. It also has just enough compression that you feel supported, but doesn't constrict your range of motion. It washes up beautifully as well! It's available in women's sizes XXS–XXL and seven colors.
$34.97 at Amazon
20
Lululemon
The iconic Lululemon scuba hoodie made with light cotton fleece
It's available in women's sizes 0–20 and 10 colors.

Promising review: "This scuba was so comfy and super easy to throw on to work out, go for a walk or even just relax in!! The price was a bit much but I would definitely recommend and give this as a gift or simply for yourself!! It’s suitable for all ages and really convenient - love it!!!!!"" — Emi
$118 at Lululemon
21
Amazon
A pair of trendy, affordable winter boots
I got these a few years ago in a Black Friday sale, but now that I've worn them I would have paid full price and then some. They're ridiculously comfortable, keep my feet warm and dry, and I felt very secure walking in them on a day with fresh snow and the day after, when the sidewalks were icy. There was no break-in period, either, which I appreciate because I tend to go on long walks. There are no half sizes and some reviewers suggested leaning toward your lower size if you're usually a half — this was true for me! They run a smidge large. They're available in women's sizes 5-11 and six colors.

Promising review: "I purchased these to wear while walking my dog 1+ miles daily, and wanted to feel safe walking in the snow and ice. The anti slip tread on these boots did not disappoint. They are sturdy and allow me to walk without any slipping. My feet stay warm while walking through snow and ice sludge in the street." — lovetoshop
$35.99 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
Plus a pair of ridiculously comfy pull-on cushioned boots
They're available in women's sizes 5–12, including wide, and in 13 colors.

Promising review: "I had these on my wishlist for a while but was skeptical. I’m glad I finally ordered them! They fit perfectly and SO much easier to put on than my real Ugg minis which I love. They’re very comfy and warm. Highly recommend! Glad I bought them to wear while I wait for Ugg to restock their tan ultra minis." — Kamryn
$69.99 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A pair of Hunter shearling insoles
They're available in women's sizes 5–11.

Promising review: "Perfect addition to my rain boot! I was battling cold feet on rainy Connecticut days until I came across this product. It makes a world of difference. I'm not a big fan of chunky socks and this eliminates needing wool socks." — Miss Sarah
$38+ at Amazon
24
Amazon
A pair of lined joggers
They're available in women's sizes XS–XL and eight colors.

Promising review: "These are the most awesome and warm sweats ever. Love the fit, fabric, and style with zippered pockets. So nice to have a zippered pocket as I actually wear these to work on cold days. I work outside and love the comfort of this pant. Not to mention the great feel on the inside. I have washed them several times and they come out perfect and do not shrink either. I loved them so much I bought two other pairs in different colors." — Kindle customer
$38.99+ at Amazon
25
Amazon
A lightweight quilted jacket
It's available in women's sizes S–XXL and 18 colors.

Promising review: "I have THREE of this jacket in different colors. I'm obsessed!!! Quality is gorgeous and the fit is true to zie. However, I size up one for a looser more oversized look which I LOVE! It works perfectly. Very warm and comfortable. Super soft and great quality — not too thin or thick. Also looks expensive. Couldn't recommend more." — luluprime
$45.99 at Amazon
26
Amazon
A faux shearling teddy jacket
It's available in women's sizes S-3XL and 16 styles.

Promising review: "I waited entirely too long to buy one of these!! I live in the northeast where we have brutally cold winters. The heat in my apartment is wonky and I'm always cold in the morning while at my desk. This jacket is SO warm, cozy and snuggly. It feels like wearing a hug!! I can't wait until next winter (first time in my entire four decades on earth I've ever said that!) so I can wear it again." — jamie lynn prata
$29.99+ at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
An oversized blanket sweater
Aemicion is a small business specializing in oversized comfy sweaters. This is available in dozens of styles and kid sizes.

Promising review: "Literally so perfect, very soft and comfortable, the colors are very vibrant and beautiful. If I start moving around my house doing chores it does get a little warm, but I run warm most of the time and keep my house super cold so it not an issue at all!! I can’t wait for the fall/winter to come because this will be a game changer!!" — Nicole Muse
$39.67 at Amazon

