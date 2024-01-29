Popular items on this list include:
- A pair of fleece-lined joggers
- A pair of shearling insoles by Hunter that fit into your favorite non-winter shoes
- The cotton fleece Scuba Hoodie from Lululemon
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A cult-favorite Carhartt beanie
2
A ponytail beanie
3
A splurgeworthy and popular rechargeable heated vest
4
A heated jacket with a battery pack
5
A pair of chic wireless headband headphones
6
Five pairs of wool knit socks
7
Plus a pair of Carhartt cold weather boots socks
8
A pair of high-waisted fleece-lined leggings
9
A pair of fleece tights meant to look sheer on deeper skin tones
10
A pair of insulating exercise tights
11
A pair of insulated, water-repellent snow pants
12
A splurge-worthy merino thermal tank
13
A popular thickened down jacket dubbed by some as "The Amazon Jacket"
14
A rechargeable heated scarf
15
A pair of delightfully warm touchscreen-friendly gloves
16
A delightfully ginormous super soft oversize scarf
17
A pair of adorably large fleece earmuffs
18
A compressive long-sleeved workout top
19
A Gilly Hicks' Recharge zip-up jacket
20
The iconic Lululemon scuba hoodie made with light cotton fleece
21
A pair of trendy, affordable winter boots
22
Plus a pair of ridiculously comfy pull-on cushioned boots
23
A pair of Hunter shearling insoles
24
A pair of lined joggers
25
A lightweight quilted jacket
26
A faux shearling teddy jacket
27
An oversized blanket sweater
