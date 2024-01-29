Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

A rechargeable heated scarf

It's available in three colors.



I am so in love with this gizmo that it's replaced all other scarves in my heart (sorry to the one Jake still has in a drawer, even now). It's lightweight, easy to tuck under a jacket, and the warmth of it really makes a difference on days when the temps are below freezing. It focuses on the back of your neck and it feels like it radiates very satisfyingly. It has three settings, none of which get overly-hot, and holds charge for hours and hours (up to nine, according to the product page, but I've only ever had it for four hours at a time and it was fine). Easy to charge right back up at home, too!