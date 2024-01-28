31 Products For Anyone Who Loves Being Outside But Hates Being Cold

Mega popular, high-waisted fleece-lined leggings

HELLO, I bought these after a friend recommended them to me and I'm so in love with the first pair I bought that I'm ordering two more. They are so snug and insulating in the cold, and actually look really sleek and ~expensive~ on the outside. The first time I wore these I put them to the ultimate test by walking three miles in the drizzling rain, knowing full well I was about to sit in a movie theater for two hours — these truly are water-resistant, and dried in a snap. They also washed up so nicely without losing their shape. I am shouting to every New Yorker I know to stock up on these for the winter months!

