31 Products For Anyone Who Loves Being Outside But Hates Being Cold

- A pair of lined joggers
- A cult-favorite Carhartt beanie, because if you know, you KNOW — when it comes to coziness, warmth, and aesthetic, this beanie has no competition.
- A splurgeworthy, popular rechargeable lightweight heated vest to get some much-needed warmth in your body’s core while leaving your arms free of a restrictive jacket — especially handy if you’re on the move!
A set of fleece-lined thermal underwear
Thermajane
is a small business that specializes in thermal clothing for the whole family. Promising review:
"I’ve never owned long johns until now. They are fantastically warm and soft.
They are true to size. They’re so versatile that I’ve worn them under my clothes and as PJs. I’ve also worn the leggings as pants. They are not skin tight like the ones I call liquid skin. These are just perfect. I'm so pleased with them I ordered two more sets, plus I got my sister a pair as an early Christmas gift.
" — Maryann
A cult-favorite Carhartt beanie
Promising review:
"Saw this hat on TikTok and decided to place my order! It can get very cold where I live, especially during morning time when I’m walking my dog. I need to keep my ears warm! The material is so soft, and there are many color options." — MHF
A splurgeworthy rechargeable lightweight heated vest
Promising review
: "Absolutely LOVE my vest! Lightweight, but keeps you toasty warm on the golf course or snowy day. Highly recommend this vest, and their customer support is fantastic too. Will be buying a few as holiday gifts." — JLM
Or a heated jacket with a battery pack
Promising review:
in action. Promising review:
"I was honestly kind of skeptical about this at first because it took a bit of time to heat up all the way, but once it did I was absolutely in love. It gets so warm and is absolutely perfect.
It’s very very well made and luxurious feeling. 10/10." — Ezra Adair
A set of oh-so-toasty but breathable winter socks
Promising review:
"Love them! They are so warm. I am cold every month of the year. My feet stay blue. Not with these.
They are warm, look good, and feel good. I can wear them with a low-cut shoe. I’ve washed them in the machine and hung them up to dry. No problem. Highly recommend for those of us with perennial cold feet." — Frances
Plus a pair of Carhartt cold weather boots socks
Promising review:
"These are possibly the best pair of socks I've ever owned. These socks are very warm. I literally wore them for 48 hours straight on a cold camping trip and my feet were comfy the whole time.
Days were about 40 degrees and evenings were about 30 degrees, and all I had on my feet were these socks and some non-insulated hiking boots. It got down to 19 degrees the first night and despite only having a 40-degree rating on my sleeping bag, my feet stayed warm all night long
." — Dan C.
A pair of chic wireless headband headphones
Promising review
: "This is a great product for running outdoors or hiking! In some circumstances, ears can get cold very quickly and cause ear pain or ringing outdoors. The cloth lining here has been very helpful in reducing these side-effects.
The band is also more comfortable than earbuds for casual listening in my opinion. Sound leaks through at loud volumes so it is best used in a casual setting or outdoors. The band is very easy to clean in the washing machine." — LL
Mega popular, high-waisted fleece-lined leggings
HELLO, I bought these after a friend recommended them to me and I'm so in love with the first pair I bought that I'm ordering two more. They are so snug and insulating in the cold, and actually look really sleek and ~expensive~ on the outside. The first time I wore these I put them to the ultimate test by walking three miles in the drizzling rain, knowing full well I was about to sit in a movie theater for two hours — these truly are water-resistant, and dried in a snap. They also washed up so nicely without losing their shape. I am shouting to every New Yorker I know to stock up on these for the winter months!
Sheer black Melanin Fleece Tights
Melanin Fleece Tights
is a Black-owned small business established in 2023 that specializes in inclusive fleece-lined tights. Promising review
: "Took these tights on a trip to Europe where the average temp was in the 40s. These tights kept me so warm for and I loved the flesh tone and how it matched my skin so perfectly.
They are very soft and thick. I would buy these tights over and over for the fall and winter!" — Brejhe Halls
Plus fleece-lined Altitude Stash tights
Promising review:
"I've loved these leggings for a while now, but they got better with the stash pocket! This is my fourth pair. I use them for cold weather walks here in Denver and as a base layer under my snowboarding clothes
. They have replaced the long underwear and fleece pants I used to use under snow wear. They are incredibly warm. " — anonymous
A pair of insulated, water-repellent snow pants
Promising review:
"I love these insulated pants! I bought them to walk the dog, so I'll have no excuses, rain, sleet, snow, wind...whatever hits I'll be ready. I was very surprised with the quality of the material, craftsmanship, and comfort. These were very inexpensive and hit all my must haves...I cannot recommend them enough. Update — it snowed this weekend and I walked the dog in 20-degree weather. I was very comfortable, could have stayed outside all day in these pants. Plus they wash well.
Still highly recommend!" — Shannon K.
A rechargeable magnetic phone charger/hand warmer
Check out a TikTok of the hand warmer/phone charger
in action.
It has four warmth settings, so you can pick one that's perfect for the conditions, too!
I have been using these for two winters now, and once it hits November, I simply never leave the house without them. They heat up instantly, and unlike bulkier hand warmers, slide easily and subtly into any of my jacket pockets.
They fit neatly in the palm of my hand, and the warmth radiates and genuinely makes a difference in regulating my entire body (I am a big, BIG baby about the cold).
The heat settings are super easy to change, they recharge efficiently within an hour, and I always feel like a handy little wizard when I can pull them out in a pinch if a friend's phone is dying and they need some extra charge to keep it alive. I cannot recommend this enough!
A pack of HotHands hand warmers
Promising review:
"I keep a continual supply of these in my vehicle for several reasons. I drop these in my pockets to warm my hands and body at hockey games, but honestly, any time I spend a great deal of time outside in the winter, I have them just in case. Once they heat up, you can put them in gloves, pockets, or anywhere you need to keep warm (I’ve put them in my knit hat before).
Depending on the temps and where you place them, two to four hours of warmth can last." — Miss Hollis
An Orolay jacket
TBH, it is the warmest, most functional coat I've ever owned. It's like being snuggled everywhere you go?? A gift that will just keep on giving and giving. Also the POCKETS ON THIS THING. I genuinely feel like a one-woman clown car pulling out all the things I've snuck in there
. I don't use a purse in the winter, everything just very snugly and securely fits in one of the zippered pockets (and the side pockets are SO warm for your hands).
Promising review:
, you can try this piece out before you buy it!Promising review:
"I ordered this for my Scotland winter trip after seeing it on TikTok and I have to say it lived up to the hype.
It kept me toasty warm and dry. Plus, I LOVED all of the pockets...so many pockets!! I was able to carry my phone, a charging brick, hat, gloves, cell phone and credit cards/money with room to spare.
It's also really easy to adjust the fit with the side zippers and snaps on the front. One of the best buys I've ever made on Amazon!!" — Staci B
A pair of delightfully warm touchscreen-friendly gloves
Promising review:
"I love these gloves. These fit well, they are soft, and warm. The pads on the palm and fingers give them a sure grip and the nodules on the thumb and two fingers allow me to use my iPhone without taking them off.
These are the best gloves I've ever had." — Amazon customer
A delightfully ginormous super soft oversize scarf
Promising review
: "Would 100% buy again. The SOFTEST material ever. And it is oversized to perfection. Looks just like the picture which I was skeptical lol. I love it. I need another color." — Heather
A pair of adorably ginormous fleece earmuffs
Promising review:
"These earmuffs feel like a bunny does, lol .I love them so much, they are so soft. We had our first really cold day of the season today and I was able to finally use these. Worked wonders. Kept my ears and my cheeks warm as they are an oversized earmuff. I am buying another one in a different color!" — Kailey
A temperature-detecting coffee thermos
Promising review:
"I am a tea lover and I want to bring the hot tea with me when I walk around. I purchased this bottle after reading the reviews here. It is great. The tea strainer works perfect. My tea is still warm after hours.
The show of the temperature on the lid is a plus as it is convenient for me to know if the tea is still hot. And it does not leak. Good bottle to have for the winter." — Amazon customer
An Ember "smart mug"
This will also stay at a precise temp for however long you want with the plugged in warming pad, and the settings can be easily controlled manually or with presets from an app on your phone. Promising review:
"You know that feeling when you sip hot chocolate, and it doesn't burn your mouth but feels hot and warms your chest all the way down? I just found out that that's 141 degrees! (At least for me.) I'm very impressed with this. It maintains the heat and doesn't burn the coffee. If you drink coffee slowly and want to use a mug instead of tumbler — and don't enjoy increasingly lukewarm, then cold, coffee — this is worth it." — Samuel Wilwerding
A durable, Shark Tank–featured Rumpl outdoor blanket
Rumpl
is an Oregon-based small business specializing in outdoor blankets that donates a portion of its revenue to environmental nonprofits. Promising review:
"I've used it in Wisconsin to continue having outdoor hangouts with my friends during Coronatime. It's that extra cozy layer for patio dining and porch sitting.
Packs down tight to keep in the car for impromptu outdoor happy hour!" — Julie K.
A rechargeable neck warmer
Promising review:
"I like to walk everyday and these are amazing. They look like headphones. They’re not small or sleek but they are comfortable and love that you can adjust the heating element. Definitely would purchase again and as a gift." — Amazon customer
Hunter shearling insoles
Promising review:
"Perfect addition to my rain boot! I was battling cold feet on rainy Connecticut days until I came across this product. It makes a world of difference. I'm not a big fan of chunky socks and this eliminates needing wool socks." — Miss Sarah
A heated car seat cushion
Promising review:
"I bought one about two years ago and it still works great. I recently bought a second one for the passenger seat. The best feature is that it has a control that you can adjust the heat level and how long it stays on. It has a 30, 60, 90 and constant on setting (which I use on long trips)."
— Mark Ehlrich
A pair of lined joggers
Promising review
: "These are the most awesome and warm sweats ever. Love the fit, fabric, and style with zippered pockets. So nice to have a zippered pocket as I actually wear these to work on cold days. I work outside and love the comfort of this pant. Not to mention the great feel on the inside.
I have washed them several times and they come out perfect and do not shrink either. I loved them so much" —Kindle customer
A pair of trendy, affordable winter boots
I only got these a few years ago because it was a Black Friday sale, but now that I've worn them I would have paid full price and then some. They're ridiculously comfortable, keep my feet warm and dry, and I felt very secure walking in them on a day with fresh snow and the day after, when the sidewalks were icy
. There was no break-in period, either, which I appreciate because I tend to go on long walks. There are no half sizes and some reviewers suggested leaning toward your lower size if you're usually a half
— this was true for me! They run a smidge large. Promising review
: "I purchased these to wear while walking my dog 1+ miles daily, and wanted to feel safe walking in the snow and ice. The anti slip tread on these boots did not disappoint. They are sturdy and allow me to walk without any slipping.
My feet stay warm while walking through snow and ice sludge in the street." — lovetoshop
Plus a pair of ridiculously comfy pull-on cushioned boots
As an added bonus, there are no visible labels from the company on the shoe. (And reviewers say they're even easier to pull on than Uggs!)Promising review:
"I had these on my wishlist for a while but was skeptical. I’m glad I finally ordered them! They fit perfectly and SO much easier to put on than my real Ugg minis which I love.
They’re very comfy and warm. Highly recommend! Glad I bought them to wear while I wait for Ugg to restock their tan ultra minis." — Kamryn
An iced coffee holder
VIS Paradise Goods
is a Florida-based Etsy stop established in 2021 that specializes in personalized and sustainable goods.
Psst — I own one of these myself and love it for the convenience of texting on the go! These even have a holder for a straw if you happen to get iced coffee or bubble tea
and don't want to stick the straw into the drink just yet. I've found this to be very sturdy and easy to use, plus they're a fun conversation starter — people always want to know where I got it!
A super portable mini pop-up tent
Promising review:
"We had a ballgame today where it was 30 degrees, one minute it was raining then it would turn to snow. While everyone else was freezing cold I was warm and toasty — I only had a long sleeve shirt and yoga pants on while everyone else was layered up. I had extra stuff with me but it put in the floor of the pod 'cause I was so warm. Others had three or four blankets on top of their layers of clothes. I put a small propane heater in there and it felt like I was sitting in my living room.
I highly recommend this product as I am a very happy customer!" — Jeff & tennille chambers
Or a big ole bubble tent so no amount of weather can rain (or snow) on your parade
Promising review:
"This screen house/tent was one of my most worth it purchases! This screen house is extremely sturdy and easy to use. It is very roomy, keeps the bugs out, and waterproof.
If it is raining, you’ll still be able to use this through rain and hail! You can use this gazebo for all sorts of activities: camping in your backyard, camping outdoors, and even a nice little picnic!
" — katrina tao
A lightweight quilted jacket
Promising review
in action. Promising review
: "I have THREE of this jacket in different colors. I'm obsessed!!! Quality is gorgeous and the fit is true to zie. However, I size up one for a looser more oversized look which I LOVE! It works perfectly. Very warm and comfortable. Super soft and great quality — not too thin or thick.
Also looks expensive. Couldn't recommend more." — luluprime
Plus an always trendy teddy jacket
Promising review:
"I waited entirely too long to buy one of these!! I live in the northeast where we have brutally cold winters. The heat in my apartment is wonky and I'm always cold in the morning while at my desk. This jacket is SO warm, cozy and snuggly. It feels like wearing a hug!!
I can't wait until next winter (first time in my entire four decades on earth I've ever said that!) so I can wear it again." — jamie lynn prata