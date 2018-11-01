There’s no denying it: Temperatures are dropping and winter is coming, which means puffer coats, mittens and scarves are becoming day-to-day accessories. If you’re a winter lover, then you’re probably in your element this time of year, but not everyone can warm up to winter’s chill. (And we’re not talking personality-wise!)
We all have a mom, friend or coworker who is always cold, and for those folks this time of year can be anything but chill. Whether they stockpile portable hand warmers or always keep a backup sweater in their desk, this list is full of gift ideas meant to warm up your friends who are always cold.
Keep your frigid friends toasty with these 16 warm gift ideas below:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.