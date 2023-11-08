ingwervanille via Getty Images

You love the original hardwood floors and charming pocket doors in your gorgeous older home, but boy, does it get cold in the winter. Though you may think that this is just a part of living in a vintage abode, Elizabeth Finkelstein, co-founder of Cheap Old Houses and author of “Cheap Old Houses: An Unconventional Guide to Loving and Restoring a Forgotten Home,” said older properties don’t have to be freezing.

“There is nothing inherently drafty about old houses; in fact, many of them are built with stronger, old growth wood, brick and plaster that are far better insulators than cheaper modern materials,” Finkelstein told HuffPost. “However, deferred maintenance may mean that spaces are no longer airtight, which can lead to drafts.”

“This system is at work all year long, but intensifies in the winter as cooler air enters the house and is warmed,” Cymbalsky told HuffPost. “To minimize stack effect, it is not only important to reduce openings for air to enter at the bottom of the house, but also on higher floors in the house.”

To increase the heat in your home this winter, both Finkelstein and Cymbalsky emphasized the importance of blocking out places where cold air can creep in and increasing insulation to contain the warmth within your home. If you’re looking to up your heat retention for the next few months, read on for these expert’s guidance and suggestions.

