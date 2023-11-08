You love the original hardwood floors and charming pocket doors in your gorgeous older home, but boy, does it get cold in the winter. Though you may think that this is just a part of living in a vintage abode, Elizabeth Finkelstein, co-founder of Cheap Old Houses and author of “Cheap Old Houses: An Unconventional Guide to Loving and Restoring a Forgotten Home,” said older properties don’t have to be freezing.
“There is nothing inherently drafty about old houses; in fact, many of them are built with stronger, old growth wood, brick and plaster that are far better insulators than cheaper modern materials,” Finkelstein told HuffPost. “However, deferred maintenance may mean that spaces are no longer airtight, which can lead to drafts.”
If air is coming into your space, it makes sense that during the cooler months, you feel extra chilly. Steve Cymbalsky, founder of Brownstone Home Inspection and The Tinker’s Wagon wood door restoration and repair in Brooklyn, New York, added that because of atmospheric pressure (specifically the stack effect), warmer air is pushed up inside homes, ultimately escaping through the roof.
“This system is at work all year long, but intensifies in the winter as cooler air enters the house and is warmed,” Cymbalsky told HuffPost. “To minimize stack effect, it is not only important to reduce openings for air to enter at the bottom of the house, but also on higher floors in the house.”
To increase the heat in your home this winter, both Finkelstein and Cymbalsky emphasized the importance of blocking out places where cold air can creep in and increasing insulation to contain the warmth within your home. If you’re looking to up your heat retention for the next few months, read on for these expert’s guidance and suggestions.
Seal the top and sides of your front door
Steve Cymbalsky
, founder of New York-based Brownstone Home Inspection
, said that your front door is likely the biggest spot for cold air to get into your place. Cymbalsky said it's incredibly difficult to seal the outside of older doors, especially larger double doors, which he often works with in Brooklyn. "Instead, we tell customers to focus on the inner vestibule door. The single inner door with its wide wooden frame all around it makes a great place to install an insulated wooden door stop," he said.
If you're super handy (as Cymbalsky is), he said you can make your own insulated doorstop by buying a stain-grade doorstop from a lumber shop then rabbeting
out the back and adding a weather strip
. If you want something a little easier, Cymbalsky suggested grabbing a pre-made doorstop from New-Jersey based manufacturer Randall
. "These kinds of wood-covered products are more suited for older homes because the insulation strips can be had in darker colors (black or brown) and the wood can be stained or painted to match the wood work in the house," he said.
Seal the bottom of your door as well
Of course, the bottom of your door can also be sealed. Cymbalsky makes his own bottom seals with thin wood and a vinyl door sweep, but if you're looking for a pre-made one, he recommends the wood-capped sweeps from M-D Building Products
of Oklahoma. These attach to the inner bottom of your door to help keep cold air out and warm air in.
Seal up those windows
Per Elizabeth Finkelstein
, co-founder of Cheap Old Houses,
your windows are another key opportunity for drafts to come in. "For both old and new houses, I’d recommend interior storm windows," she says. "If you’re waiting on the chance to have your old windows restored or re-glazed, interior storms can be a great way to retain heat in the meantime."
Finkelstein shouted out Oregon-based Indow Windows,
which makes customized insulated window inserts with patented compression tubing that help regulate your home's temperature without disrupting your windows. They have an easy sample kit available on Amazon to help you get your exact measurements and specifications right, and then are delivered right to your door.
Opt for thick, insulated drapes
Another great way to keep in the heat around your windows? Finkelstein says to go for heavy curtains to increase insulation. This two-panel set is thermal insulated with a linen blend texture that's super chic. They help keep out light and sound and can regulate the temperature all year.
Cover your fireplaces when you're not using them!
You may be cozy around a burning fire all winter long. Yet, when the fireplace is not in use, Cymbalsky said it's a big opening for cold air to get into your house. He recommends closing off or covering your fireplace, only when it is not in use, to try to block that airflow.
We love this magnetic fireplace blanket that can easily be placed on your fireplace to keep cold air from coming in. It comes in a variety of sizes and reviewers say it has saved them money on their heating and electric bills
.
Ensure your dryer vent cover is working
Another sneaky spot cold air can get in is your dryer vent cover. Cymbalsky said to ensure it is working properly, and not allowing cold air inside.
We found this highly-rated dryer vent seal that lets hot air escape from the bottom and doesn't let outdoor air in. It has a 4.7-star overall rating
with reviewers saying it's easy to install
.
Ensure AC units are covered
Cymbalsky suggests removing any window AC units as the weather turns. Yet, if you're not able to take them out, or you have a through-wall unit, he recommends covering it to limit potential drafts.
For covering AC units or vents, we found two highly rated options, both of which come in a variety of sizes to fit your specific appliance.
Pump the humidity
When the cold air makes you feel dry and brittle, Finkelstein suggests getting a humidifier that can give off a warm mist. "Humidifying a house that is dry due to winter heating can also help the space feel warm," she said.
We love this highly-rated smart humidifier that comes with a handy remote. It has warm and cool mist features with reviewers saying it helps keep their space warm and cozy
in the winter.