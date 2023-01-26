ShoppinghomeWinter work from home

15 Warming Items For Anyone Who's Always Cold At Home

Heated floor mats, soft blankets, warming mattress pads and other warmth-infused little luxuries.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Keenray-Bathroom-Oversized-Bathrobes-Blankets/dp/B08GCFWBHM?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63cdc155e4b04d4d18dfb781%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="towel warmer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63cdc155e4b04d4d18dfb781" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Keenray-Bathroom-Oversized-Bathrobes-Blankets/dp/B08GCFWBHM?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63cdc155e4b04d4d18dfb781%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">towel warmer</a>, the Barefoot Dreams <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63cdc155e4b04d4d18dfb781&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fbarefoot-dreams-cozychic-throw-in-cream%2Fdp%2FBDRE-WA1%2F" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cozy chic throw" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63cdc155e4b04d4d18dfb781" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63cdc155e4b04d4d18dfb781&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fbarefoot-dreams-cozychic-throw-in-cream%2Fdp%2FBDRE-WA1%2F" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">cozy chic throw</a> and a highly rated <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Overheat-Protection-Tip-Over-Portable-Thermostat/dp/B07W4SN7N7?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63cdc155e4b04d4d18dfb781%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="space heater" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63cdc155e4b04d4d18dfb781" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Overheat-Protection-Tip-Over-Portable-Thermostat/dp/B07W4SN7N7?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63cdc155e4b04d4d18dfb781%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">space heater</a>.
Amazon, Revolve
A towel warmer, the Barefoot Dreams cozy chic throw and a highly rated space heater.

There’s nothing better than feeling the warm, comforting reprieve of home after being outside in the winter cold. That is, if you can keep it that way.

Whether you find the cost of heating far too expensive, are trying to make your WFH situation more bearable or are just a person who runs cool, staying warm indoors can sometimes be a feat.

If winter has robbed all the coziness and warmth from the inside of your home, read on to find anti-draft solutions, economical heaters and simple additions that feel like luxuries.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Coyuchi
A brushed flannel sheet set
Weighty and thicker than your average flannel, Coyuchi's luxury sheets have a brushed, velvety finish that won't pill and are made with Turkish-grown 100% organic cotton. This up-to-four-piece set is available in seven colors and in sizes twin through California king.
$198+ at Coyuchi
2
Amazon
A roll of window insulation tape
This weather tape is meant to seal off drafty windows or gaps next to A/C units that let cool air in during the winter. It's residue-free, completely transparent and uses a pressure-sensitive adhesive in order to create an air-tight seal. Plus, it won't peel off paint from your window sills when you remove the tape in the spring.
$12.99 at Amazon
3
Target
A sherpa electric throw
A soft sherpa on one side and a fuzzy fabric on the other, this heated blanket has four temperature settings to choose from and is completely machine washable.
$40 at Target
4
Amazon
A portable towel warmer
You know that feeling when you step out of a steamy shower, there's a touch of chill in the air, and someone hands you a freshly laundered towel straight out of the dryer? That little moment of luxurious bliss can be replicated over and over again with this portable bucket-style towel warmer that keeps its contents nice and toasty for up to one hour. Plus, there's also a rapid warming function and built-in auto shut-off so you don't have to worry about forgetting to turn it off.
$130.99 at Amazon
5
Revolve
The viral Barefoot Dreams throw blanket
You may have heard internet whisperings about the Barefoot Dreams blanket, a luxurious throw that is loved by celebrities and is as soft as can be. Die-hards of this blanket say that the secret is in the slightly stretchy microfiber fabric that conforms to your body and wraps you in a cocoon-like warmth.
$147 at Revolve$147 at Bloomingdales
6
Amazon
A highly rated space heater
Compact yet powerful, this highly rated space heater claims to rapidly and quietly heat spaces up to 200 square feet thanks to 12 ceramic heating plates. There are also multiple safety systems built into this heater, like tip-over protection and an auto-shut-off function that kicks in once the room reaches your pre-set temperature.
$27.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
An under-rug floor warmer
If you’ve been tiptoeing across frigid tile or wood floors lately, you might consider this heated floor mat to be a saving grace. Meant to be slid underneath area rugs or used on its own, this mat plugs into a standard outlet and can heat up to 115 degrees to provide warmth from the ground up.
$179.85+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
A quilted heated mattress pad
This heated mattress pad emits 12 customizable levels of gentle diffused warmth throughout the night using the two independent controllers that correspond with either side of the pad. The quilted top-filled surface of the pad makes it comfortable to lay on and if you're concerned about safety, there's a two-hour auto-shut-off function.
$50.48+ at Amazon
9
Amazon
A microwaveable plushie
Inside this soft plushie are aromatic French lavender and an all-natural grain that gently holds onto heat when it's microwaved. Rest it on tired shoulders, cramping stomachs or wherever you need an added dose of comforting warmth. If manatees aren’t your thing, there are tons of adorable characters available from sloths to geese.
$21.50 at Amazon$29.99 at Warmies
10
Amazon
A wearable sherpa blanket
For those chilly mornings when you just want to stay under the covers but actually have things to do, this sherpa-lined wearable blanket allows you to do both. It has a hood, a functional pocket, and comes in 18 colors and one size.
$49.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A wall-mounted infrared heater
No hard wiring is needed for this wall-mounted heater, which uses infrared heat so the entire unit stays safe to touch. The 1000 watts of power can warm rooms up to 750 square feet when used as a supplemental heat source. Wifi-enabling allows the heater to be controlled remotely using an app on your phone.
$95.32 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A large heating pad
This king-size heating pad is covered in a plush fabric and offers four levels of heat as well as an auto-shut-off mode for safety. Plus, the entire pad is machine washable and dryer-safe once disconnected from the controller. If this doesn't offer enough coverage for you, there's an even larger size available.
$29.99+ at Amazon
13
Amazon
A heated bubble bath mat
Reviewers said that they were pleasantly surprised by this submergible mat that is meant to turn your regular bath into a jetted hot tub by providing massaging bubbles and heat so bath water stays the perfect temperature. Just place the mold-resistant and cushioned mat on the floor of your tub using the suction cups and control the external pump with a remote control.
$109.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A door draft stopper
If icy winter air is seeping underneath your door, these self-adhesive weather strips can be a simple solution that reviewers claim works really well. The three-layer silicone strip adheres to a number of door materials to keep out more than just cold air, but also bugs, dust and noise.
$9.99 at Amazon
15
Brooklinen
A waffle cotton bathrobe
Fast-drying and absorbent, this lush spa-like bathrobe is an after-shower or bath essential. Made from 100% Turkish cotton and featuring a uniquely woven waffle texture, this robe has extra large sleeves, an adjustable waist and is offered in unisex sizing.
$89.10 at Brooklinen
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A medium density pillow

These Highly Rated Pillows At Target Are Also Affordable

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

5 Signs You’re In A Relationship With A Covert Narcissist

Wellness

6 Things People Do Differently In Finland, The Happiest Country In The World

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst ‘Healthy’ Drinks At The Grocery Store, Ranked By Nutritionists

Relationships

8 Small, Actionable Ways Men Can Address Unequal Division Of Labor At Home

Wellness

Should You Still Get The Flu Shot Even If You’ve Already Had The Flu?

Style & Beauty

Are You A Failed Flosser? This Will Convince You To Finally Stick To A Routine.

Wellness

Cat Owners Aren’t Taking Them To The Vet Enough. That’s A Problem.

Parenting

21 Things Parents Swore They'd Never Do (And Totally Did Anyway)

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In February

Shopping

This Viral Lululemon Bag Is Always Sold Out — But Amazon Has A $19 Dupe

Shopping

31 Winter Style Essentials For Anyone Whose Favorite Color Is Black

Shopping

No One Will Ever Guess Your Trendy Activewear Is From Walmart

Relationships

This Low-Effort Activity Could Improve Your Relationship

Parenting

What Is ‘Sad Beige’ Parenting, And How Did We Get Here?

Parenting

The Internet Gave This Dad-To-Be Some Seriously Heartwarming And Helpful Advice

Food & Drink

The Rudest, Most Infuriating Things People Do At Coffee Shops

Travel

How To Pack A Carry-On When Everything Is Bulky

Shopping

The Best Ugg Dupes, According To TikTok

Home & Living

Why We Text ‘LOL’ When A Situation Couldn't Be Less Laughable

Shopping

40 Little Things Any Home Chef Will Likely Want In Their Kitchen

Parenting

30 Tweets About 'Bluey' That Parents Will Totally Relate To

Wellness

This Simple Scandinavian Bed Hack Could Be The Key To Better Sleep

Shopping

Some Of Allbirds’ Bestselling Shoes And Sneakers Are On Sale

Home & Living

This New Korean Sci-Fi Film Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Home & Living

This Sitcom Spinoff Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

Your Body On Alcohol: How It Affects Your Heart, Liver, Weight And Cancer Risk

Shopping

32 Beauty Products You’ll Be Glad You Impulse Bought

Shopping

Valentine’s Day Gifts For The People You Actually Like (Your Friends)

Shopping

The Highest-Rated Espresso Machines At Target For Under $200

Wellness

Here's How To Have A Calmer Sunday Night

Shopping

Nordstrom Has So Many Bras With Five-Star Ratings

Shopping

28 Products So Effective Reviewers Called Them A 'Miracle'

Shopping

The Men’s Activewear That Walmart Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying

Shopping

FYI: Lifestraw Makes A Water Filter Pitcher And You Can Get It At Target

Shopping

34 Products That Are A Genuine Investment In Making Life Easier

Shopping

34 TikTok-Approved Products So Helpful For A Bunch Of Small Problems

Parenting

These Care Options For New Parents Around The World Will Make You Consider Moving

Work/Life

Jacinda Ardern's Resignation Is A Lesson For Anyone Who Has Burnout At Work

Shopping

Everything You Need From J.Crew's End-Of-Season Cashmere Sale

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week