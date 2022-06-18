22 Things That'll Help You Survive Warm Weather

Popular items from this list include:
A fruit fly trapper, so you can stop spending half your day trying to track down and kill those annoying little insects that are living rent-free in your house.
An oscillating tower fan so you don’t have to suffer through the summer heat and sweat when you’re literally just sitting on your couch.
A stick of Gold Bond Friction Defense that stops sweat-induced chafing in its tracks.
A fruit fly trapper
Each trap lasts up to 45 days. Just place the traps where you've spotted fruit flies before and empty half of the lure bottle into the trap.Promising review:
"Our home was infested with fruit flies. As a household of minimal fresh produce and a mostly nitrate-rich menu, we were confused and horrified when these tiny, evil bastards took over our house. These apple traps are LEGIT. Within an hour or less they had captured a good amount of flies.
I just bought more." — MotherofChaos
An oscillating tower fan
This super-quiet fan has six speeds, three modes (normal, natural, and sleep) and an additional auto mode. It also comes with a remote.Promising review:
"After moving into a traditional two story home from a rancher we wanted fans in our bedrooms to help keep them cool. I have struggled finding a ceiling fan I liked for our master bedroom so finally decided to pick up this tower fan and give it a try. I am so impressed with how quiet it is and how much power it puts out. Having a remote is a major selling point with being in our bedroom. It’s slim and able to be tucked away into the corner out of sight when not in use, but it’s not even an eye sore that I mind having out to be seen. It was easy to assemble in a matter of just two minutes without any help needed. I’m already looking into purchasing a second one for my large family room as it has plenty of power to accommodate the space. The remote is easy to use and I am thrilled with this purchase!" — Jami Wil
A stick of Gold Bond Friction Defense
I've used it for about 12 years now and it's the only thing that I can trust to prevent that dreaded chafing from a sweaty day of walking around. It glides on perfectly, it's unscented, and it doesn't melt away when you start to sweat. If it's a particularly hot day out, it can start to fade after a few hours, so just make sure to bring it with you to reapply. In addition to preventing chafing between my thighs, I've also applied it on my arms where my sports bra rubs against them when I run and it works like a charm!Promising review:
"I just used it for five days in 90 degree plus weather at Bonnaroo music festival in the middle of Tennessee on a farm in June with 100,000 people walking several miles, dancing, and sweating every day. I am happy to report that this product is a lifesaver. My thighs didn't chafe once, and I have big ones! I had to reapply once during the day. I strongly recommend buying this if you have large thighs and need relief from chafing. I couldn't wear dresses or skirts in the heat if I was walking anywhere, and now I live in them because of this stuff!
Buy it! It works!" — Carwizzle
A clinical-strength antiperspirant
Promising review:
"Just got inside from 80-degree weather. I CANNOT believe I have no sweat marks. To be dramatic, this is life-changing. To be modest, this is life changing.
Haha. I was always so embarrassed going anywhere! No matter the weather I was always dripping sweat from under my arms. I was always so self-conscious, leaving parties early, known as the sweater! No more! I’m seriously so excited about this." — Liz
A sunshade triangle
Available in 6 sizes and 12 colors.
Promising review:
"My pool is awesome when it gets into the hundreds of degrees here in California. We decided to grab a 20x20x20 triangle and holy cow does it do a number on the backyard! Not only does it keep my pool better-shaded, but it also keeps the sun off of my back patio during the hottest part of the day."
— Amazon customer
A side table that doubles as a cooler
Available in two styles.
Promising review:
"What a cool use of space and it a great match for our outdoor set. I store sunscreen and other items when not entertaining. There’s a reason thousands of people purchase this. It’s a functional cool piece." — Mamma 4
A sun visor
The wide brim provides much more UV protection than regular caps! Available in 14 colors.Promising review:
"I have long hair and always avoided hats because I hate having my hair sweating against my neck in a low bun or ponytail. With this sun visor–summer hat combo, I can keep my hair in a top knot and still keep my face and neck protected from the sun while catching a nice breeze.
This is perfect (although a little large in circumference and I have a big head — 7 3/4 hat size) and it’s adjustable and can fit any head size. It rolls up well and has an elastic to keep it rolled. I’ll be recommending this item to all my friends!" — Amazon customer
And an instant-read meat thermometer
Available in three colors.
Promising review:
"Couldn't be easier to use really. I tested it with ice water and boiling water and it seems to be pretty accurate. I've already cooked some steaks using it and they came out perfect.
Plan to use it a lot with my smoker and expect good results there too. I love that it has the magnets so I can stick on the fridge, the grill or the smoker and it's always handy. And you really can't beat the price at under $10!" — FCC
A tumbler with double-wall vacuum insulation
According to reviewers, it's even better than the more expensive brands of insulated tumblers! It comes with a flip lid, a straw lid and two reusable straws. Available in six sizes and 41 colors.Promising review:
"Not to be dramatic, but I would die for this cup.
I bought the all-black version and it's beautiful. Not only that, but the interchangeable tops and two plastic straws!!! I'm so excited to be saving the whales and looking amazing in the process. I should ask for commission on the sales of this because all of my coworkers want one now. Another great part that I don't think the description mentions: there's NO condensation AT ALL. I also accidentally left half an iced coffee WITH CUBES in here for nine hours and when I came home the cubes were still there and the coffee was still cold.
ALSO, I have tiny hands, which sometimes makes holding things difficult. But the 16-oz size is tall and slim and easy to carry/fit in small bags." – jacklynn ramos
St. Tropez bronzing mousse
Promising review:
"It is a little pricey but if you consider how much it is for a spray tan it’s worth it. I would suggest taking a shower and shaving, exfoliating prior to applying the self tanner. Next, apply the self tanner while standing on a towel or in the shower just in case some drips off. I would apply it in front of a mirror to make sure you don’t miss any areas. The product comes out a green/brown tint and is a foamy/liquid consistency which can be off putting initially. But don’t be scared!! It will look amazing. It goes on super easily and evenly. My tan lasted about five days and then started to fade away.I have used this product several times already and absolutely love it!! I will never again get a spray tan
." — CFS1985
A good old-fashioned water pressure cleaner
Available in three colors.
Promising review:
"I love you little electric pressure washer! Oh let me count the ways...I honestly can't say enough good things about this little guy. Our deck was in serious need of a wash. I really liked the idea of a small electric pressure washer mainly for the ease of maneuverability but was unsure if it really had the power to get the job done. Oh man, let me tell you this thing is fantastic! Once I got started I couldn't stop. I was washing everything in sight. Deck, fire pit, stepping stones, planters, outside rug...I was unstoppable! I was a filthy mess from the thighs down because of all the muck flying everywhere but I didn't care, I was happy." — Larry Crouch
A rechargeable handheld fan
I bought this to take on a summer trip to Disney World and let me tell you — it's the only way I survived!! Every day got well into the 90s, but I kept this pointed at my face whenever I wasn't soaking up air conditioning. I was seriously impressed with how powerful it was and how I instantly felt less sweaty. The charge lasts about a day if you use it sparingly (or a few hours of continuous use), so make sure to charge it nightly if you're on a trip. The fan has three speed settings, and it folds so you can prop it up on a table. Available in four colors.Promising review:
"I have ZERO complaints!!! My sister got married outdoors and I decided I needed a fan as I sweat a lot. Suffice to say I LOVE IT! I was cool the entire time in the sun
, it has a handle and is not too big which makes it easy to tag along anywhere and everywhere. You won’t regret this purchase." — Dionne Hook
Or a hands-free personal fan worn around your neck
The rechargeable fan lasts for up to 16 hours, and it has six different speed settings. Reviewers say it's especially great for people who work outside all day and still need their hands free to do tasks. Available in five colors. Promising review:
"The older I get, the less tolerant of the heat I become, and I live in Texas, where summers can sometimes last eight months, so I was anxious to try this fan. I was NOT disappointed! My order arrived a day early, and since It was 97 degrees F outside, I immediately ripped open the box and turned it on. I was not disappointed! It fit comfortably over my neck, and the dual fans are adjustable so you can position them however is most comfy for you. The unit has six settings from soft, intermittent breeze to the highest constant speed, which is my personal favorite choice, since I sweat easily, and this keeps me the coolest.
I've been saying for years that someone needs to make a personal fan that hangs over your shoulders or around your neck, and someone finally has!" — Shirley Doubleu
A set of cooling towels
Each one keeps its chill for hours and will immediately get chilly again when you soak it in water and repeat the process. Available in 12 color sets.Promising review:
"These are wonderful and work! Purchased to use for Disney trip and they were perfect.
They have no chemical smell. You just add water and ring them out. Each comes with its own case and clip. Stayed cool for hours. Great for heat and nausea
. Just wrapped around neck and instant relief!" — Christina Hatfield
Moisture-wicking athletic socks
Each pack comes with six pairs of socks in two sizes and six color sets.Promising review:
"I have a pair of running shoes that really rub around my ankles, especially at the back of my heel. Low profile socks just weren't cutting it, they kept disappearing in my shoes, and provided no protection from the ankle friction. These socks are perfect, they have lots of cushion, especially at the back of the heel, and they don't make my feet sweat like some socks do.
I loved them so much I tossed all others and bought two packs of these." — Melissa M
A kiddie pool big enough for two adults
Funboy
is a family-owned small business based in Venice Beach, California, that makes giant-sized pool floats and other fun summer accessories. Available in eight designs.
Sun Bum SPF 15 tinted lip balm
Available in five shades.
Promising review:
"Worked very well for my trip to Cancun! Nice color and no sunburned lips, which happened last trip when I did not have this." — theduitsmans
An ice roller
This ice roller can also help with migraine relief when you roll it along the back of your neck, and many reviewers also say it helps reduce puffiness on their faces when used in the morning. Available in nine colors.Promising review:
"I got this ice roller three days ago and so far I LOVE it! I had a debilitating migraine yesterday and while I cannot say that it cured it, rolling it on my neck and forehead definitely helped. Then today after working in my garden for two hours I came in the house sweating and about to pass out and relief was instantaneous!
I love this thing so much I am buying another. Do yourself a favor - just buy one!" — dblchocmint
A tube of Burt's Bees After Sun soother
This product is formulated without parabens, phthalates, petrolatum or SLS.Promising review:
"Whenever someone I know has a sunburn, I become that super-annoying product-pusher friend. I tell everyone about the sun soother! Really, Burt’s Bees should pay me. It rubs into skin like lotion so you don’t feel greasy and can immediately put on clothes after application. A little goes a long way! It smells good without being overpowering (and I’m picky about scents!). Most importantly, it works! I’ve had everything from slight burn to looks-like-a-lobster-feels-like-fire and this sun soother has eliminated the pain/itch and drastically reduced the eventual peel.
Highly recommend!" — jlgentr3
A Chuckit! ball launcher
Available in seven different lengths.
Promising review:
"Love this! We now have ordered three! One for each vehicle for when we go to the dog park and one to keep at home! Our dogs love it and I love it because it helps by keeping my shoulder from hurting from throwing a ball. Easy to use and really helps the dogs get exercise and have fun!" — Michelle S
A multipurpose, super adaptable pool float
Available in 17 styles.
Promising review:
"Many ways to use this great float! Due to COVID-19, our pool is not allowing lounge chairs unless you bring your own. I'd rather tug a float around, and this one is so easy to store and fold up.
Also it’s easier to use versus the standard floaty." — Amazon customer
A memory foam pillow
The zip-on cover is removable and can be machine-washed. Available in three different sizes.Promising review:
"Fantastic pillow. The perfect balance between support and softness. I usually dread new pillows as i always have to break them in for a few weeks to get a good nights sleep. This is the first pillow i ever tried new and got the best sleep in a long time. I didn't wake during the night to shift my pillow or to change sides. I normally sweat on my pillow and this pillow was completely dry. The gel in the foam really does work at cooling.
Highly recommended. Only advice is to expect to pillow to air out over a day or two. This is normal and nothing to worry about in regards to foam." — Zainab N. Nawaz