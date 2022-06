22 Things That'll Help You Survive Warm Weather

An oscillating tower fan

This super-quiet fan has six speeds, three modes (normal, natural, and sleep) and an additional auto mode. It also comes with a remote."After moving into a traditional two story home from a rancher we wanted fans in our bedrooms to help keep them cool. I have struggled finding a ceiling fan I liked for our master bedroom so finally decided to pick up this tower fan and give it a try. I am so impressed with how quiet it is and how much power it puts out. Having a remote is a major selling point with being in our bedroom. It’s slim and able to be tucked away into the corner out of sight when not in use, but it’s not even an eye sore that I mind having out to be seen. It was easy to assemble in a matter of just two minutes without any help needed. I’m already looking into purchasing a second one for my large family room as it has plenty of power to accommodate the space. The remote is easy to use and I am thrilled with this purchase!" — Jami Wil