Whether you’re in the process of spring cleaning, switching out your winter wardrobe or just generally organizing your closet, chances are you’ve come across a few sad-looking skirts and shrunken sundresses that won’t be making an appearance this season.

Shop the sale strategically and save on dresses that you can wear all spring and summer. There’s a wide variety of lightweight linen dresses, printed party dresses and simple silhouettes that will work all season.

We’ve rounded up 10 options that are on sale now so you can start building your spring and summer wardrobe on a budget.

Take a look below: