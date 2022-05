28 Warm Weather Things From Amazon You'll Need To Have A Very Stylish Vacation

Or a round pair featuring a larger frame

"These shades have become my new favorites! I love that I can put them on top of my head without my hair getting caught in them.They can be worn with sporty or dress clothes as well. They block out the sun, but I am still able to see well, so I love them when I'm driving. They come with a soft cloth for cleaning and a carrying bag to prevent scratches. They fit well without sliding off if I bend over, and they don't feel heavy on the bridge of my nose. I have to say that they look better in person than in the photo, and I'm really happy with my purchase." — LadyTsotsos_Beauty