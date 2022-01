Joshua Tree, California

Alan Majchrowicz via Getty Images

Some of the U.S. National Parks aren't ideal for winter visits (especially if you're a nature novice), but Joshua Tree boasts comfortable daytime temperatures and hiking conditions around this time of year. As the name suggests, the trees are a stunning sight, as are the cacti and rock formations. You can explore the vast park — which is slightly larger than the state of Rhode Island — by car, by bike or on foot. Just be sure to assess your level of experience and take the proper safety precautions , especially during the winter, when days are shorter and temperatures drop at night. You might also consider using Palm Springs as a launchpad for your Joshua Tree visit, or combining the trip with a drive down to Salvation Mountain