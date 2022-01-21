As the temperatures dip below freezing in many parts of the country, Americans often head down to Miami for a reprieve from harsh winter weather.
But the South Beach vibes aren’t necessarily for everyone ― and might not be affordable for many during peak tourist season. Fortunately, the Magic City isn’t the only paradise cold-climate-dwellers can visit for a respite at this time of year.
Below, we’ve rounded up 15 other destinations in the United States that are perfect for a warm ― or at least mild ― winter getaway. (But make sure you should consider state of the pandemic at the location and in your home community before booking a trip.)
1
Palm Springs, California
Robin Smith via Getty Images
2
Key West, Florida
Peter Unger via Getty Images
3
Phoenix, Arizona
dszc via Getty Images
4
Joshua Tree, California
Alan Majchrowicz via Getty Images
5
Puerto Rico
Maremagnum via Getty Images
6
Savannah, Georgia
Daniela Duncan via Getty Images
7
Maui, Hawaii
Peter Unger via Getty Images
8
Naples, Florida
TerryJ via Getty Images
9
Death Valley, California
Moelyn Photos via Getty Images
10
Tucson, Arizona
benedek via Getty Images
11
South Padre Island, Texas
Jeff R Clow via Getty Images
12
San Diego, California
Art Wager via Getty Images
13
U.S. Virgin Islands
Laurie Chamberlain via Getty Images
14
St. Petersburg, Florida
Jeff Greenberg via Getty Images
15
Oahu, Hawaii
M Swiet Productions via Getty Images