Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
HuffPost Finds

10 Warm Winter Coats That Aren't Puffers

You don't have to freeze for fashion.
By Danielle Gonzalez
12/06/2018 01:26pm ET

Winter is around the corner and while you might have already refreshed your wardrobe with cute oversized knit sweaters and ankle boots that go with everything, chances are you might need a new winter coat too.

While we love a good puffer coat, there are plenty of other styles that can keep you warm during the colder months. Whether you’re simply looking for warm jackets like Canada Goose that are way more affordable, or just want something a bit more stylish, there’s a coat out there for you. Look for shearling-lined jackets that add an extra layer of warmth or wool blend parkas with hoods to block the wind.

You don’t have to compromise on style just because it’s cold. Instead, shop these 10 warm winter coats that aren’t puffers:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
This shearling lined faux leather jacket
Urban Outfitters
Lined and trimmed with warm faux shearling, this UO Oversized Faux Leather Aviator Jacket is available in sizes XS to XL and four different colors.
Price: $150
2
A fleece-lined parka
Macy’s
Water resistant and warm, this DKNY Faux-Fur-Trim Fleece-Lined Anorak Coatis available in three different colors and sizes XXS to L.
Price: $130
3
This toasty teddy coat
Nordstrom
What’s a better way to keep warm than with a bear coat? This Faux Shearling Coat comes in sizes S to XL and in two different colors.
Price: $128
4
A wool parka
Macy’s
Stay warm in this Calvin Klein Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Asymmetrical Coat available in XXS to L and three different colors.
Price: $250 (use code: FRIEND for an extra 30 percent off)
5
A faux fur-lined denim jacket
Anthropologie
Stay casual and cozy in this Levi's Faux Fur Trucker Denim Jacketwith a removable collar, available in sizes XS to L.
Price: $168
6
This fuzzy collared coat
Zara
Look fabulous even when it’s freezing with this wool blend faux fur collar coatavailable in sizes XS to XL.
Price: $200
7
This super slim puffer
Uniqlo
Kind of like a puffer, but way less bulky, this Ultra Light Down Jacket is compact enough to carry and is available in sizes XXS to XXL in twelve different colors.
Price: $70
8
A wool pea coat
Everlane
Double-faced and made with a wool blend, The Cocoon Coatwill keep you warm on your way to the office or for a night out. Available in sizes 00 to 16 and in six classic colors.
Price: $250
9
A sleek shell jacket
Patagonia
Made out of 100% recycled nylon and available in sizes XXS to XL, this Patagonia Women's Torrentshell Jacket has a 4.5 stars rating and over 130 reviews.
Price: $130
10
A fuzzy fur coat
Missguided
Make a statement with this blush tipped premium faux fur collar coatavailable in two colors and sizes 0 to 12.
Price: $135
MORE:
FashionStyleshoppableBeautyWinterClothing