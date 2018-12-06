10 Warm Winter Coats That Aren't Puffers

Winter is around the corner and while you might have already refreshed your wardrobe with cute oversized knit sweaters and ankle boots that go with everything , chances are you might need a new winter coat too.

While we love a good puffer coat, there are plenty of other styles that can keep you warm during the colder months. Whether you’re simply looking for warm jackets like Canada Goose that are way more affordable, or just want something a bit more stylish, there’s a coat out there for you. Look for shearling-lined jackets that add an extra layer of warmth or wool blend parkas with hoods to block the wind.