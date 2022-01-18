Shopping

The Best Warm Pajamas For Someone Who Is Always Cold

Get cozy with a fresh set of winter pajamas that'll keep you warm all season long.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Parachute <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=warmwinterpajamas-lourdesuribe-011822-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Fwaffle-lounge-set-women%3Fgclid%3DCj0KCQiAuP-OBhDqARIsAD4XHpemaFFSqeajf41Qsc4kUQ4hvjeBWwVl21lYUaiLNMFnPuBaI7tqNe0aArUREALw_wcB%26opt-color%3Dslate%26opt-size%3Dmedium%26utm_campaign%3Dbrandshopping%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_source%3Dgoogle" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="pajamas" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61e092c4e4b0873141afdf1a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=warmwinterpajamas-lourdesuribe-011822-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Fwaffle-lounge-set-women%3Fgclid%3DCj0KCQiAuP-OBhDqARIsAD4XHpemaFFSqeajf41Qsc4kUQ4hvjeBWwVl21lYUaiLNMFnPuBaI7tqNe0aArUREALw_wcB%26opt-color%3Dslate%26opt-size%3Dmedium%26utm_campaign%3Dbrandshopping%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_source%3Dgoogle" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">pajamas</a>.
Parachute
Parachute pajamas.

Whether you’re the type of person who is always cold or you live in a building with finicky heating, there’s nothing quite like warm winter pajamas to raise your body temperature and keep you feeling toasty and comfortable even on the coldest of nights. If, like us, you’re a very serious pajama person, then the right set of jammies can really make or break the season.

When staring down the barrel of a long, dark and cold winter, few things sound better than crawling into bed and pulling the covers over your head. Or melting into your couch and getting lost in a nostalgic movie. Or cuddling up to a loved one in a candlelit room. And what do all these activities have in common? They’re all made better with the addition of comfy, cozy pajamas.

We’ve curated a list of the best warm winter pajamas for those of us who are always cold (or simply love a good PJ set). Get ready to see lots of flannel, warm cotton and similar fabrics that are known for keeping your body snug even as the weather turns frigid. Best of all, they’re as adorable as they are practical.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Target
A set of striped flannel pajamas
Cosplay as the American Girl Molly doll from your youth with these absolutely adorable Target jams. They're casual, warm, cozy and will definitely stoke up some childhood nostalgia for the Molly McIntire-lovers among us.

Get it from Target for $21.
2
Banana Republic
A sweet flannel set
Keep warm without feeling weighed down with these light cotton flannel pajamas from Banana Republic Factory. It's an attractive style with classic piping and cheerful polka dots that can lift spirits on even the coldest winter nights.

Get it from Banana Republic Factory for $35.99.
3
Nordstrom
A set of colorful plaid jammies
It doesn't get much better than L.L. Bean's flannel pajama set. It's soft, comforting and warm, making it the perfect cold-weather sleepwear. The set is also available in regular, petite, plus and tall sizing, which is always exciting.

Get it from L.L. Bean for $79.
4
Madewell
A set of flannel pajamas under $60
Get your beauty rest with these cute, warm pajamas from Madewell. The soft flannel fabric comes in a neutral-hued piped plaid pattern and has a classic fit that never goes out of style and (from personal experience) won't bunch up under blankets.

Get it from Madewell for $59.99.
5
Lunya
A pair of oversized luxury jammies
Once you splurge on these luxurious pajamas you won't be able to go back. Lunya's brushed flannel pajama set is wildly soft and warm, with an oversized relaxed fit that feels like a safe, cozy cocoon. Elevate your pajama game with these thoughtfully-designed beauties.

Get it from Lunya for $228.
6
Nordstrom
A pair of menswear-inspired pajamas
Slip into a pair of Nordstrom pajamas with chic contrast piping for a look that is as elegant as it is warm and cozy.

Get it from Nordstrom for $65.
7
L.L. Bean
A classic flannel nightgown
Is there anything more soothing than an old-timey nightgown? L.L. Bean's soft cotton flannel nightgown keeps even the most cold-prone person warm and toasty without overheating. It's comfy, soft, durable and timeless and available in regular, petite and plus sizing.

Get it from L.L. Bean for $69.95.
8
Target
A set of thermals
These delightful thermals from Target come in a variety of colors, so you can keep warm in a set that matches your personality and aesthetic.

Get them from Target for $21.25.
9
Nordstrom
A set of fleece pajamas
PJ Salvage's soft brushed-fleece pajamas are as cozy as they come. Raglan sleeves and a drawstring waist make for an extra comfy style that will keep you warm all winter long.

Get it from Nordstrom for $58.80.
10
Parachute
A set of warm waffle weave pajamas
This dreamy loungewear from Parachute can be worn all day and night long. The crewneck pullover and joggers can be worn together or separately, and have a cute vintage vibe. The soft, waffle cotton fabric is lightweight while also being warm and cozy, the ideal combo.

Get it from Parachute for $119.
11
Skims
A knit unisex onesie
Keep things extra simple with this soft boucle onesie from Skims. It has a relaxed and oversized fit that includes a hood and pockets. How cute is that?

Get it from Skims for $128.
12
Nordstrom
A soft plaid pajamas set
We can't get enough of these Sleepy Jones jammies. Made of surprisingly soft plaid cotton twill, they feature a classic cut and color palette, making them a timeless set that will last for seasons to come.

Get it from Nordstrom for $198.
