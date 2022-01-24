judewood via Getty Images Upgrade your maternity wardrobe to get you through a cold-weather pregnancy.

Mercifully, the days of circus tent-inspired maternity clothing are long behind us. Pregnancy dressing is on-trend, chic and covetable. For the most part, popular brands have added maternity selections to their regular clothing repertoire, making it much easier to pick up pregnancy essentials. And while you really only need a few extra pieces in your wardrobe during pregnancy, those who live in cold climates may need to make further adjustments.

Things like coats, warm pants and layering pieces like undershirts, sweaters and more are necessary when the temperatures start to dip, and regular-cut clothing may not cut it.

Advertisement

That means it’s time for our winter wardrobe essentials: pregnancy edition. We’ve included something for every aesthetic, price point and need to get you through the long, cold months ahead. Best of all, most of these pieces are versatile enough to wear postpartum, so you can rest assured that you’ll be getting your money’s worth.