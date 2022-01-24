Shopping

Everything You Need To Stay Warm During A Winter Pregnancy

From jacket expanders to warm sweaters, maternity tights and more.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Upgrade your maternity wardrobe to get you through a cold-weather pregnancy.
judewood via Getty Images
Upgrade your maternity wardrobe to get you through a cold-weather pregnancy.

Mercifully, the days of circus tent-inspired maternity clothing are long behind us. Pregnancy dressing is on-trend, chic and covetable. For the most part, popular brands have added maternity selections to their regular clothing repertoire, making it much easier to pick up pregnancy essentials. And while you really only need a few extra pieces in your wardrobe during pregnancy, those who live in cold climates may need to make further adjustments.

Things like coats, warm pants and layering pieces like undershirts, sweaters and more are necessary when the temperatures start to dip, and regular-cut clothing may not cut it.

That means it’s time for our winter wardrobe essentials: pregnancy edition. We’ve included something for every aesthetic, price point and need to get you through the long, cold months ahead. Best of all, most of these pieces are versatile enough to wear postpartum, so you can rest assured that you’ll be getting your money’s worth.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
An elegant sweater
How adorable is this pullover sweater from Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel? It has a cute and cozy waffle-knit material and mock turtleneck that will keep you from getting cold. The buttons are perfect for nursing postpartum, and looks great with jeans or leggings.
Get it from Target for $29.99.
2
ASOS
A pair of comfortable maternity jeans
Once the temperatures drop, you'll be living in maternity jeans and leggings. They're a real staple of pregnancy dressing, so you might as well grab some cute ones like these ASOS slim brightwash jeans. They have a super high rise and elasticated waist inserts for maximum comfort as your body changes.
Get them from ASOS for $22.
3
Hatch
A faux shearling maternity coat
This gorgeous faux shearling coat from Hatch features raglan sleeves and an oversized cocoon shape with a hood. It has snaps that accomodate your growing belly and a warm inner lining that will keep you nice and toasty all winter long. It's an investment that is well worth it and can be enjoyed for seasons to come, pregnant or no!
Get it from Hatch for $189.
4
Storq
A pair of extremely comfortable leggings
Storq's maternity leggings are as cozy and soft as can be, and don't compress your body. They have a gentle fit that hugs your body without feeling oppressive. They'll take you from pregnancy to postpartum, and also happen to be C-section friendly.
Get them from Storq for $68.
5
Amazon
A coat extender
This jacket expander panel from Zip Us In is fully adjustable, reversible and a great way to save money if you don't want to buy a whole maternity coat.
Get it from Amazon starting at $50.
6
Calzedonia
A pair of ultra-warm tights
These Calzedonia maternity tights are woven with a cashmere yarn and feature a special abdominal insert that was designed to support an expanding abdomen during pregnancy. Ideal for winter!
Get them from Calzedonia for $12.
7
A Pea In The Pod
A fleece jumpsuit
The wildly soft Beyond Yoga fleece jumpsuit is an easy, versatile piece that can be worn through pregnancy and beyond. It has a stylish tapered pant that is as chic as it is cozy and warm.
Get it from A Pea In The Pod for $162.
8
Storq
A pair of warm compression socks
Storq's compression socks gently hug your legs and feet to keep you feeling your best as your body works hard to build and care for tiny humans. The ribbed nylon-spandex blend is cozy and smooth, so you can toss your scratchy compression socks in the trash.
Get them from Storq for $28
9
Girlfriend Collective
A pair of cute maternity leggings
Made from recycled fishing nets, Girlfriend Collective's lightweight, stretchy and seamless maternity tights are the perfect addition to your pregnancy winter wardrobe.
Get it from Girlfriend Collective for $88.
10
Seraphine
A maternity puffer coat
Brave the elements with Seraphine's popular down maternity coat. It has a zip-off panel that can fit over a baby carrier and pregnant belly and was designed to withstand extremely cold climates. It's made with an ethically sourced down filling, features soft velour lining, has a detachable faux fur trim and ribbed cuffs with thumb loops.
Get it from Seraphine for $159.
11
Storq
A dreamy cardigan
Snuggle up to Storq's soft, loose and lightweight cardigan. It's a great layering piece during the chilly winter months and is versatile enough to enjoy with just about any outfit. The super-soft alpaca blend fabric couldn't be toastier, and it's a delight to wear from pregnancy through the nursing and baby-wearing stages and more.
Get it from Storq for $215.
12
A Pea In The Pod
A wool coat with an extender panel
A Pea In The Pod's three-in-one wool maternity coat has a removable extender panel so you can use it during pregnancy, postpartum while baby-wearing and when you're cruising around baby-free.
Get it from A Pea In The Pod for $250.
13
Storq
A soft layering piece
This extra-long sleek layering top from Storq is made of soft, luxurious and silky fabric that couldn't be cozier. It's perfect on its own or under warm sweaters for maximum protection against the elements. It looks great throughout pregnancy, postpartum, nursing and beyond.
Get it from Storq for $70.
14
Gap
A cozy fleece mockneck
It doesn't get much cozier than a soft knit fleece. This long-sleeve mockneck top from Gap takes you from pregnancy through the post-partum stage thanks to its versatile nursing flaps. It's available in multiple colors.
Get it from Gap for $55.
15
H&M
A pair of split-hem pants
Hop on the split-hem trend with these kicky pants from H&M. They're a nice change from jeans and leggings and are as comfortable and warm as they are chic thanks to a cotton-blend, stretchy twill material.
Get them from H&M for $29.99.
A set of striped flannel pajamas

The Best Warm Winter Pajamas for Women

shoppingPregnancyWintermaternity stylematernity clothing