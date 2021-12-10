Warm Winter Socks That Will Actually Fit Inside Your Shoes

Every winter comes with the same struggle. Your toes are cold and you want warm socks, but if they’re too thick they won’t fit into your boots ― at least, not comfortably. Sure, you could force it and make your feel like a stuffed sausage all day. But in this economy? Who has the time? We want warm and woolly socks that will keep our piggies toasty but still fit into our shoes. And we want them now.

Whether you work on your feet or if you’re just going out to do errands, it can be a struggle to find good winter socks that still fit into shoes. With the cold winds, you want your ankles protected, and if you’re going to be breaking in a new pair of boots you want enough cushion to prevent heel blisters (but not so much cushion as to catalyze toe blisters).

In short, you’re looking for the Goldilocks of winter socks: warm, but not too warm; thick, but not too thick; and ideally in a color or pattern that feels right just for you. You also want a toe seam that isn’t so uncomfortable it makes you want to light something on fire, and a tube-part that won’t roll down.

From my own experimenting and serious sock research, I’ve rounded up the best winter socks that will keep your feet from freezing but still fit comfortably into your shoes. There are dress socks, work socks and fuzzy socks that just feel good.