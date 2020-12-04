15 Cozy Gifts For People You Want To See Outside This Winter

Ah, the great outdoors.

It’s hard to overstate how valuable being outside has been during the COVID-19 pandemic. The outdoors have afforded us exercise, fresh air and, when done correctly, one of the the safest ways to see our loved ones from a distance.

Though it’s been nearly a year since the coronavirus first broke out, we have yet to experience the pandemic during a full winter season. Promising vaccine news offers a glimpse at the light at the end of the tunnel, but as cases continue to increase around the country, it’s more important than ever to take safety precautions for ourselves ― and for our loved ones.

Luckily, with the right materials, a cold-weather hang can be bearable and, dare we say, fashionable, too? These 15 items would make perfect gifts for those in your 6-feet-away circle who want to see each other without freezing their face masks off.