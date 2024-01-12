11 Things To Help You Stay Snuggly Warm When Your Bedroom Is Freezing

Amazon

A two-pack of draft stoppers that attach to doors

Draft stoppers are a must for cold rooms: Not only do they help keep cold air out by sealing off your room, but they also help keep heat inside by preventing air from leaking out — saving you electricity and money. These bestselling draft guards attach via self-adhesive to the bottom of your door; they’re bendy and made of silicone, so they won’t damage your floor or your door. P.S.: They also help keep out bugs and dust, plus help dampen noise! They’re available in four colors so you can choose the one that best matches your home.