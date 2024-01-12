ShoppinghomeWintercold weather

11 Things To Help You Stay Snuggly Warm When Your Bedroom Is Freezing

These highly reviewed flannel pajamas, heated mattress pad and more products will keep you cozy all winter.
There’s something uniquely uncomfortable about an extra-cold bedroom, especially when you’re all tucked in for the night and still feel chilly. That’s why we’ve rounded up some choice items to make an excessively cold bedroom a little easier on you, with options to help manage the temperature (think flannel and heated mattress pads), plus products that can help insulate your room, like tried-and-tested draft stoppers for your windows and doors. Read on below for our top picks.

1
L.L.Bean
A pair of super warm flannel pajamas
A pair of thick flannel pajamas will help keep you cozy under the covers and provide some warmth if you have to leave your bed for a snack or a bathroom trip. These ultra-soft cotton flannel pjs are a fan- favorite, with L.L.Bean reviewers swearing by them for keeping them warm during New England winters. One reviewer based in Vermont wrote that he “couldn’t go a winter without these things.” Designed for durability and exceptional warmth, they also promise to get softer with each wash. Another plus: In addition to regular, they’re available in short and tall styles for men and women, as well as in plus sizes for women.
Men's: $79 at L.L.BeanWomen's: $79 at L.L.Bean
2
Amazon
A two-pack of draft stoppers that attach to doors
Draft stoppers are a must for cold rooms: Not only do they help keep cold air out by sealing off your room, but they also help keep heat inside by preventing air from leaking out — saving you electricity and money. These bestselling draft guards attach via self-adhesive to the bottom of your door; they’re bendy and made of silicone, so they won’t damage your floor or your door. P.S.: They also help keep out bugs and dust, plus help dampen noise! They’re available in four colors so you can choose the one that best matches your home.
$8.90+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
A heated electric mattress pad
On unbearably cold nights, an electric mattress pad can provide quick, convenient heavenly heat. This Bedsure option offers four heating levels, is wrapped in cozy, soft coral fleece and is designed to automatically shut off after 10 hours, so you can enjoy coziness without having to worry about remembering to turn it off. (It also sports an overheating protection mechanism for added protection.) Amazon reviewers wrote that it’s worth every penny, with one calling the pad “heaven on earth.”
$65.99+ at Amazon (originally $89.99+)
4
Amazon
An indoor space heater
It’s worth considering investing in an indoor space heater. This bestselling ceramic electric heater warms up to 200 square feet within seconds, perfect for use in a bedroom or in a home office, living room or kitchen by day. It weighs less than 3 pounds, so it’s easy to transport from room to room. It supplies 1500W or 750W heating, plus possesses a cool air fan so you can easily transition between seasons. You can even program the heater to turn on and off when the outside air hits a certain temperature. This heater is a particularly solid option for use in your bedroom because of its lack of noise; it emits sound lower than 45 decibels so you can sleep in an undisturbed environment.
$29.99+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
Thermal insulated curtains to reduce chill
You may not realize how much cold air your bedroom windows are letting through. An easy solution is a set of thick insulated curtains. These bestselling triple-weave, thermal insulated curtains are designed to help balance the temperature of your room by blocking out the chill in the winter, and, come summer, the heat. An added bonus? They also function as blackout curtains to help keep your room perfectly dark at night for improved shut-eye. Movie lovers will appreciate the blackout feature for better TV viewing, too. These curtains come in dozens of sizes and colors so you can choose the vibe that best suits you.
$13.08+ at Amazon (regularly $18.48+)
6
Amazon
A three-pack of window insulation shrink kits
Another affordable option for fixing up a cold bedroom is a shrink window kit. This bestselling kit, aptly manufactured by Frost King, promises to preserve up to 35% of standard heat loss by insulating and sealing off drafts in your window. It provides a clear plastic sheet that’s easily installed using the provided double-sided tape; for the “shrink” effect, it’s recommended that you use a regular hair dryer, which will help smooth out any wrinkles and make the sheet fit tightly and snugly against your window.
$5.28 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Weather-sealing insulation tape
You can also try manually applying weather sealing tape to your windows or doors, which blocks out cold air as well as smog and dust. This bestselling option is made of window shrink insulation plastic and is designed to withstand extreme temperatures. Durable, puncture-resistant and long-lasting, it also promises to leave no residue upon removal.
$9.99+ at Amazon (regularly $11.99+)
8
Amazon
A plush, warm rug
Rugs can actually help keep your room warmer by adding a layer of insulation to your floor that helps retain heat. They can even help block any cold drafts sneaking in through your floorboards! Plus, you’ll appreciate being able to set your feet on cozy material when you get out of bed instead of bracing yourself for the cold floor. This plush faux fur rug, available in six sizes and eight colors, is a great option. It’s beloved by Amazon reviewers; one wrote that it feels like “walking on a cloud made of marshmallows."
$32.99+ at Amazon
9
Amazon
Snoozies slipper-style socks
Another way to guard your feet from the cold floor and help preserve heat is through wearing socks and slippers. These socks moonlight as slippers, so you can wear them right to bed and hop out in the morning ready to go, warm feet intact. Plus, their extra-fluffy design, which one reviewer described as offering "extreme comfort," makes them a truly delightful choice; they’re made of cozy, thick shearling fleece that feels heavenly on feet while keeping toes toasty warm. They also have anti-skid soles to help you keep your balance and can even be machine-washed.
Men's: $16.99 at AmazonWomen's: $14.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Some wireless headphones shaped like a cozy headband
These wireless sleep headphones are designed to fit over your ears like a cold weather headband, so they’ll keep your ears and your head warm and cozy on chilly nights while giving you access to the music, podcast or white noise of your choice — without keeping your partner awake. These are truly a fan-favorite with over 28,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and you can also wear them while exercising or traveling! They’re available in numerous colors so you can grab a bright or neutral option depending on your preference.
$19.99 at Amazon
11
L.L.Bean
A set of comfy, toasty flannel sheets
Cozy flannel sheets are a no-brainer, and these popular, soft L.L.Bean sheets — rated an impressive 4.7 out of 5 by reviewers — have perfected the Goldilocks effect, designed to keep you toasty in the cold without being too heavy once the heat rolls around. In fact, L.L.Bean reports that it took two years for them to achieve the velvety smooth, pill-resistant style of this 100% cotton flannel.
$119+ at L.L.Bean

