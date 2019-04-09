Warner Bros. To Take Legal Action Over Trump's 2020 Video That Uses 'Dark Knight' Score

Warner Bros. Pictures is filing a copyright infringement complaint to have President Donald Trump’s recent 2020 campaign video taken down from Twitter, HuffPost has confirmed.

Trump’s tweet, uploaded Tuesday afternoon, includes a two-minute dramatic trailer-like video that uses music from the studio’s 2012 film “The Dark Knight Rises.”

“The use of Warner Bros.’ score from ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ in the campaign video was unauthorized,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement to HuffPost. “We are working through the appropriate legal channels to have it removed.”

The clip shows footage of Democrats and other public figures that Trump has mocked or who have mocked him, including former President Barack Obama, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and comedians Rosie O’Donnell and Amy Schumer.

The video also shows images highlighting Trump’s meetings with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro.

As of Tuesday night, the clip, which hadn’t yet been removed, had racked up almost 1.8 million views.

BuzzFeed News first reported news of Warner Bros.′ copyright infringement complaint.

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/diXWQHuyGj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2019

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

While there is no dialogue in the video itself, dramatic text flashes on the screen in between the footage.

“First they ignore you. Then they laugh at you. Then they call you racist,” the text reads. “Your vote proved them all wrong.”

The video ends with Trump’s 2020 campaign logo.

Many on Twitter began calling attention to the fact that the video utilizes Hans Zimmer’s score from the film.

.@HansZimmer are you aware that Trump is using your composition from The Dark Knight as soundtrack for his hate-mongering presidential movie trailers? cc: @warnerbrosr https://t.co/5Vohm0iFKF — dom nero (@dominicknero) April 9, 2019

Trump that’s the Batman soundtrack 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/BcRYdl7WqV — Matt Leyrer (@kingmattyice) April 9, 2019

Still, this is not the first time Trump has seemingly been inspired by “Batman.”

During his inauguration speech, some critics pointed out that the president’s remarks resembled those of DC supervillain Bane in “The Dark Knight Rises” after he overtakes the city of Gotham.

Last year, Trump also came under fire from HBO after he tweeted a meme that said “Sanctions are coming,” which is a play on the “Game of Thrones” tag line “Winter is coming.”

How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki? — HBO (@HBO) November 2, 2018