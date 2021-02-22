Warner Bros. Reportedly Knew 'Justice League' Was A 'Piece Of Sh*t'

When it comes to Joss Whedon’s version of “Justice League,” it was literally the crap hitting the fans. And now it seems Warner Bros. knew it long before it came out.

Whedon took the helm for the film following director Zack Snyder exiting the project after the death of his daughter. In doing so, the new director reportedly redid the majority of the 2017 movie, delivering a highly criticized mishmash of styles (with weird lines and even weirder CGI choices) and a resounding box office disappointment. Whedon’s since been accused of misconduct on “Justice League” as well as on other projects.

In a new story from Vanity Fair about the #SnyderCut — Snyder’s upcoming, one-time mythical, version of the film — a studio executive, who chose not to be identified, got candid about what Warner Bros. thought of Whedon’s cut of “Justice League.”

“When we got to see what Joss actually did, it was stupefying,” the exec said, going on to point out specific complaints.

“The robber on the rooftop — so goofy and awful. The Russian family — so useless and pointless. Everyone knew it. It was so awkward because nobody wanted to admit what a piece of shit it was.”

OK, so “piece of shit” is a little harsh, especially when outlets such as The New York Times said “Justice League” was “better” than DC’s previous film, Snyder’s “Batman v Superman.” (Hopefully no one asks this exec for their take on Batman and Superman becoming BFFs over their moms both being named Martha.)

Still, many fans would probably agree with the exec’s biting assessment.

“Justice League” was so uniquely upsetting to people that it launched an unprecedented multi-year #ReleaseTheSnyderCut fan movement. Whether you praise the movement for its charity or decry it for its reported toxicity, it accomplished its goal.

Snyder’s vision for the film is now coming to HBO Max in a four-hour cut starting March 18. This time, it seems there’s optimism that it won’t stink up the place.