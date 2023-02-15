Warren Calls Out Buttigieg, Vilsack For Failing To Stop Monopolies

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is calling out three Biden administration regulators. Kent Nishimura via Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) called out two major federal agencies for failing to play a meaningful role in President Joe Biden’s antitrust agenda, blasting the Transportation and Agriculture departments for letting their powers to block mergers and anticompetitive practices “gather dust.”

In a sweeping speech Wednesday morning at the progressive Open Markets institute, Warren mostly praised the Biden administration’s antitrust agenda as the start of a reversal of 40 years of corporate consolidation. She called for the Justice Department to release stricter merger guidelines and reverse some past mergers, including the widely unpopular coming together of LiveNation and Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

However, she pointed at a finger at Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for failing to do their part.

“If DOT determines a route transfer would harm competition, like JetBlue’s

possible acquisition of Spirit, there’s no need to wait for the [Justice Department],” Warren said, referring to the potential merger of two low-cost carriers. “Secretary Buttigieg has the power to stop anticompetitive airline mergers ― and he should use that power right now.”

Warren was even more critical of Vilsack, a former governor of Iowa and longtime Biden ally. She blamed Vilsack for failing to block a merger of Wayne Farms and Sanderson Farms, two major poultry producers in the South, and for continuing to award federal contracts to JBS, a massive food processing company that has been accused of bribery and price fixing.

“Why not stop giving taxpayer money to these crooks? Well, as the secretary argued, there really aren’t any competitors, so he has no choice but to keep working with a corporate criminal,” Warren said. “Here’s an idea ― break up the big meatpackers so there’s real competition.”

Advertisement

Warren also called out a lower-profile regulator, Michael Hsu, the acting comptroller of the currency, for continuing to allow “anticompetitive” bank mergers.