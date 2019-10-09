Warren Won’t Do Big Money Fundraisers In General Election

Ethan Miller via Getty Images Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren hasn’t held any big-money fundraisers during her presidential bid. And she doesn’t plan to.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, one of the leading candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, said in an interview posted Tuesday she will not hold big-money fundraisers at any point during her presidential run.

Warren had previously said her plan to bypass the standard grip-and-grin fundraisers with expensive tickets only applied to the primary. But in an interview with CBS News, Warren said she wouldn’t do high-dollar fundraisers during the general election if she wins the party’s nomination.

“I will not be forced to make changes in how I raise money,” Warren told CBS News. “Look, for me this is pretty straightforward. Either you think ... electing a president is all about going behind closed doors with bazillionaires and corporate executives and lobbyists and scooping up as much money as possible. Or you think it’s about a grassroots, let’s build this from the ground up.”

Warren’s comments, first highlighted by the New York Times, represent a shift. “My presidential primary campaign will be run on the principle of equal access for anybody who joins it,” she wrote in a February Medium post announcing her decision not to hold fundraisers during her primary campaign.

“I do not believe in unilateral disarmament,” she told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes at the time.

The decision to extend that policy to the general election could put her at a financial disadvantage when running against Trump, whose campaign and the Republican National Committee raised $125 million during the third quarter of 2019.

But she said Trump’s big cash hauls would not deter her.

“Yeah, I’m not going to do the big-dollar fund-raisers. I’m just not going to do it,” Warren told CBS. “The whole notion behind this campaign is that we can build this together. And that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

In a statement, Warren’s communications director Kristen Orthman said the candidate would continue to attend fundraisers for the Democratic National Committee, state and local parties, and other Democratic candidates, and that those fundraisers would be open to the press. She also said Warren — like almost every other Democratic candidate for president — would continue to turn down donations from federal lobbyists and political action committees.

“No special access or call time with rich donors or big dollar fundraisers to underwrite our campaign. Our campaign is and will continue to be a grassroots campaign – funded by working people chipping in a few bucks here and there,” Orthman wrote. “As we have said from the beginning and has been our practice throughout the primary, Elizabeth will also continue to do everything she can to build our party infrastructure and strengthen Democratic candidates up and down the ballot.”

Orthman also promised “a more comprehensive campaign finance plan in the coming weeks to permanently break the stranglehold that the money-for-influence racket has on our politics.”

Warren’s campaign, which raised nearly $25 million in the third quarter, has relied so far on online donations. She and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) have been able to out-raise the majority of the other contenders for the nomination while relying almost exclusively on online fundraising.

But raising money for the general election is a different exercise. While Warren’s rivals for the nomination are limited to $2,800 donations in the primary, recent court rulings have turned presidential fundraising for the general election into a much more expensive game, where fundraiser attendees can give a total of $100,000 or more to the presidential campaigns, national party committees and various state parties. That means Warren is potentially leaving a lot of money on the table.

Rufus Gifford, who served as finance director on former President Barack Obama’s reelection campaign, said Warren’s decision meant “the Democratic Party just went bankrupt.”

“A Presidential nominee is not just responsible for fundraising for his/her campaign,” he wrote on Twitter. “They are the de-facto head of of the Democratic Party and for all 50 State Parties. The Democratic Party cannot raise the money they need without the candidate doing every he/she can.”

And the Democratic Party just went bankrupt....



This is a colossally stupid decision not just for Democratic chances to win back the White House but for all Democrats up and down the ticket if she sticks to it. https://t.co/V52Z4881S6 — Rufus Gifford (@rufusgifford) October 9, 2019

Warren, along with Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, is in the top tier of candidates competing for the Democratic nomination. Sanders has bypassed high-dollar fundraisers throughout his career, though he has held a few events open to both large- and small-dollar donors during his current presidential bid. Biden has raised much of his campaign war chest through traditional high-dollar fundraisers.

Some Biden allies, most notably former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, have attacked Warren for attending high-dollar fundraisers in the past.