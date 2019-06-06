SPORTS

NBA Bans Warriors Part-Owner From Games For 1 Year For Shoving Kyle Lowry

Mark Stevens was also fined $500,000 for the incident with the Toronto Raptors player during Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
Raptors guard Kyle Lowry points at Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens after the incident.
Mark Stevens, a minority owner of the Golden State Warriors who shoved Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry during Wednesday night’s NBA Finals game, has been fined $500,000 and banned from all NBA games for a year.

“Stevens’ ban is effective immediately and carries through the 2019-2020 NBA season, including the postseason,” the NBA and the San Francisco Bay Area team said in a joint statement Thursday afternoon.

Stevens, a venture capitalist, pushed Lowry early in the fourth quarter of the third game of the finals when the Raptors player pursued a loose ball and accidentally collided with fans on the sidelines. When Lowry tried to stand up, Stevens reached over and shoved him in the arm.

