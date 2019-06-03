Warriors Taunt Drake Near Locker Room After NBA Finals Victory

Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson couldn’t resist.

The two Golden State Warriors stars spotted Drake after the W’s had just evened the NBA Finals against host Toronto at a game apiece Sunday. They gave the trolling, trash-talking rapper a bit of deserved lip.

Durant, who was injured and did not play, peeks his head in first, but it’s the trailing Thompson who starts the teasing.

“See you in the Bay, Aubrey,” Thompson said, using Drake’s birth name. “You weren’t talking tonight, were you?... With your bum ass... That was light work, too,” he said, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Keep your head up, it’s all right,” Durant teased. “It’s OK. We have more games to play.”

“Weren’t talking tonight were ya? With your bum a*s.”



Klay & KD had some words for Drake as they emerged from the locker room to greet their teammates after the Game 2 victory. @kron4news #DubNation | #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/hGlIM17KA2 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) June 3, 2019

The series resumes in Oakland, California, on Wednesday.

Drake, known for his courtside antics, lightheartedly trolled Warriors sharpshooter Steph Curry in Game 1 by wearing a throwback Raptors jersey of Curry’s father, Dell. He also called Draymond Green “trash” after the game.

Even before Sunday’s Game 2, the “Hotline Bling” performer wore a “Home Alone” sweatshirt with “Kevin?!?!?!” emblazoned on the back, a reference to Durant’s absence from the lineup because of a calf injury. “Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin subsequently shouted out the Canadian rapper on Twitter.

Hey @Drake I'm right here, bro. DM me. See you at the BBQ. pic.twitter.com/GTHMKg6LWU — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) June 3, 2019

Durant could possibly play in Game 3. Thompson, meanwhile, is reportedly scheduled for an MRI on Monday for a hamstring injury during Game 2.