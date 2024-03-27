Shoppinghomekitchendecor

These Washable Kitchen Rugs Can Stand Up To All Your Food Spills

Yes, you can just throw these rugs into the washing machine or wipe them down whenever they get dirty.
A stain-resistant vinyl mat, a soft Turkish rug and a non-slip rug.
If there’s one area in your home that’s destined for spills and stains, it’s the kitchen floor — which means there’s no point in having a rug that won’t stand up to mess and isn’t easy to clean.

If you have yet to upgrade your kitchen rug or mat situation, you’ll take satisfaction in knowing that machine-washable and easy-wipe options are available aplenty. And before you assume that washable rugs are hideous eye sores that will do nothing but clash with your kitchen decor, that actually couldn’t be farther from the truth.

You can see them for yourself in the list of really solid choices that we sourced down below. Find well-known rug brands with removable covers, one-wipe fatigue mats are 100% waterproof and soft woven rugs that can be thrown in the washer.

1
Ruggable
A Ruggable runner with a washable cover
Ruggable has changed the game when it comes to large scale rugs that you would normally only be able to spot clean. On the website, you can choose from a variety of size, style and pile options, and each rug is fitted with a lightweight and machine-washable cover that is both stain- and water-resistant. The cover is laid on top of a slightly soft non-slip pad so you don’t have to worry about it sliding around, even in high traffic areas. And, if you ever get tired of your rug design, you can simply select the "cover only" box featured on the bottom of each item page so you can swap out a different cover whenever you want. This particular floral runner comes in two color variations and size options, starting at 2-by-3 feet all the way up to 9-by-12 feet.
2.5' x 7': runner': $169 at RuggableShop all kitchen rugs at Ruggable
2
Amazon
A highly rated and fade-resistant rug
This low-profile and short-pile rug claims to be resistant to both stains and fading and features a latex rubber backing so the rug stays in place and won't slide across tile or kitchen floors. You can spot-clean messes or throw the entire rug into the washing machine. It comes in 17 different sizes as well as four different color variations.
5' x 7': $52.91 at Amazon
3
Amazon
An absorbent and non-skid mat
Available in three neutral colors and four sizes starting at 20-by-70 inches, this non-slip, latex-backed rug is specially made for high traffic areas, especially kitchens. The braided surface can absorb liquids, won't hold onto debris and resist stains, even those from oil spills.
20" x 47": $27.99 at Amazon
4
Wayfair
A set of non-slip kitchen rugs
Available in two size options, this set includes two matching non-skid kitchen rugs (one larger and one smaller), each one made from power-loomed and non-shedding fibers. These machine-washable and high-pile rugs claim to be resistant to both fading and stains and are suitable for pet owners.
59" x 24" and 30" x 20": $56.95+ at Wayfair
5
Revival
A soft and washable Turkish rug
Woven in Turkey from OEKO-TEX certified recycled polyester, this charming and soft checkered rug happens to be 100% machine-washable. It's medium-pile, available in five colors and six sizes. Just make sure to grab a slip-resistant rug pad below the rug size of your choice before checkout.
5'3" x 7'10": $199 at RevivalShop all washable rugs at Revival
6
Target
An anti-fatigue runner
This ergonomically minded anti-fatigue runner is thickly cushioned to help reduce joint pain, especially for anyone standing for long periods of time. It's available in two lengths, has a non-slip bottom to provide sure footing and whenever it's dirty — just wipe down the herringbone surface with a cloth or sponge.
20" x 42": $29.99 at Target
7
Amazon
A NuLoom ultra-soft rug
NuLoom's easy-to-clean rugs come in a variety of piles, materials and designs from shag area rugs to weather-proof jute mats. This particular machine-washable rug — which comes in five shapes, several sizes and seven colors — is made from a stain-resistant and medium-pile material and a non-slip backing.
5' x 8': $58.51 at AmazonShop all nuLOOM rugs at AmazonShop all nuLOOM rugs at Target
8
Annie Selke
A grip-bottom rug for high-traffic areas
This washable rug from Annie Selke feels soft underfoot thanks to its low, smooth pile that also happens spill-, stain- and waterproof. Perfect for kitchens and other high-traffic areas, this rug comes made with anti-slip grip backing and can be purchased in seven sizes, including a runner option that's perfect for placing in front of sinks.
5' x 8': $38+ at Annie SelkeShop all washable rugs at Annie Selke
9
Amazon
A highly rated memory foam mat
Made with thick, high-density foam, this anti-fatigue cushioned mat can reduce knee, foot and back pain when standing for long periods of time while also being supremely easy to clean. This non-slip rug has a diamond-top design that's resistant to both stains and debris and can be cleaned in just one swipe. It's available in four sizes and 15 colors and patterns.
20" x 39": $51.99 at Amazon
10
Pottery Barn
A low-profile floor mat
Made from industrial-grade materials, like a recycled rubber backing that promises durability, this very low-profile mat is machine-washable, easy to vacuum and resistant to staining. If you don't want to throw the whole thing in the washing machine however, the surface can be easily wiped clean for any spot treatment. The Moroccan faux tile design also comes in yellow and four sizes.
3'9" x 5'9": $219 at Pottery Barn
11
Amazon
A faux wool low-pile rug
Made from a soft and non-shedding faux wool, this Moroccan-design rug can be thrown in the washing machine and is easy to vacuum. Made with a non-slip rubber backing, this rug comes in 13 sizes, including extra-long runners and round rugs, and eight colors.
5' x 7': $81.99 at Amazon
12
West Elm
A soft checkered washable shag rug
This soft and easy-to-care-for rug is well-suited for even high-traffic areas and despite its plush shag pile. Available in both 4-by-6-foot and 5-by-8-foot dimensions, this rug is hand-tufted by artisans in Turkey using 100% machine-washable, super-soft wool.
5' x 8': $249 at West Elm
13
Perigold
A woven stain-resistant rug
Part of Perigold's line of interior design-focused yet machine-washable rugs, this woven option claims to remain soft and shed-free even after multiple wash cycles. This subtle stripe pattern also comes in gray and up to seven sizes, depending on the color you choose.
5' x 8': $218 at Perigold
14
V-Mat
A stain-resistant vinyl mat
V-Mat specializes in stylish vinyl mats that are supremely easy to clean thanks to their fiber-free, no-pile designs. Each mat boasts an anti-slip bottom and a durable and stain-resistant surface. Though the brand's entire site is home to tons of eye-catching designs, this particular retro-inspired option comes in 12 different sizes, including runners and large area rugs, and you even have the option to add additional grip and cushioning on your V-Mat.
5' x 7': $359 at V-MatShop all kitchen mats at V-Mat
