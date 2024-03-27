If there’s one area in your home that’s destined for spills and stains, it’s the kitchen floor — which means there’s no point in having a rug that won’t stand up to mess and isn’t easy to clean.

If you have yet to upgrade your kitchen rug or mat situation, you’ll take satisfaction in knowing that machine-washable and easy-wipe options are available aplenty. And before you assume that washable rugs are hideous eye sores that will do nothing but clash with your kitchen decor, that actually couldn’t be farther from the truth.

You can see them for yourself in the list of really solid choices that we sourced down below. Find well-known rug brands with removable covers, one-wipe fatigue mats are 100% waterproof and soft woven rugs that can be thrown in the washer.