Where To Get Washers And Dryers On Sale Over Presidents Day Weekend 2019

Deals so good they'll have you spinning.

Get a load of this Presidents Day deal.

There are a lot of sales going on right now, mostly on big-ticket items like mattresses and furniture. That means if you need to clean up your laundry room, now’s the time to do it.

We believe that when you conquer the laundry pile, you conquer the world, so we’ve rounded up some of the best places to snag a new washing machine and dryer on sale.

Take a look below.

1
Home Depot
Save up to 35 percent on select appliances at Home Depot this Presidents Day. Get $100 off on Amana washers and dryers, snag Samsung energy-efficient front-load washers for $220 off, and get Maytag efficient top-load washers from $677. Check out thefull selection of washers and dryers on sale at Home Depot.
2
Wayfair
Get up to 75 percent off during Wayfair’s annual Presidents Day Blowout sale. Save almost $200 on GE top-loading washers, get a GE electric dryer with steam for $730, and save $240 on a high-efficiency all-in-one combo washer-dryer by Equator. Check out the full selection of washers and dryers on sale at Wayfair.
3
Lowe's
Get up to 35 percent off on select washers and dryers at Lowe's, with options starting at $396 (plus free local delivery). Whirlpool Smart gas and electric dryers are 10 percent off, Maytag energy-efficient stackable front-load washers are 25 percent off, and you can get a ventless combination washer dryer from LG for under $1,400. Check out the full selection of washers and dryers on sale at Lowe’s.
4
Best Buy
Save up to 35 percent on appliance top deals at Best Buy this Presidents Day. Get Whirlpool washers and dryers as low as $499, and Samsung top-loading washers from $479. Check out the full selection of washers and dryers on sale at Best Buy.
5
AJ Madison
Save up to 50 percent during AJ Madison’s Presidents Day sale. Get Maytag electric dryers as low as $563, save between $300 and $400 on Electrolux electric dryers, and snag LG washer-dryer combos from $1,300. Check out the full selection of washers and dryers on sale at AJ Madison.
6
Walmart
Save 30 percent to 50 percent on select items at Walmart this Presidents Day. Get the Magic Chef compact electric dryer for $162 or the RCA portable washer for only $260, in addition to plenty of other washer and dryer deals. Check out the full selection of washers and dryers on sale at Walmart.
