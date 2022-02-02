Washington Names Its NFL Team The Commanders, Video Appears To Show

Helmets from the Washington Football Team hadn't had a logo to sport. Scott Taetsch-USA Today Sports via Reuters

Washington, D.C., may have a newly named football team: the Washington Commanders.

Video footage taken from outside the team’s FedEx Field in Maryland on Tuesday appears to show the new branding, ending weeks of speculation about the future name of one of the NFL’s most troubled franchises.

The team said last month it would release its new name and “identity” on Feb. 2 after an 18-month discussion. The franchise has teased a bevy of new monikers — Admirals, Generals, Presidents — but the video, uploaded by WUSA9, appears to show the team settled on the Commanders.

The team ditched its old, racist name, the Redskins, in 2020 after nearly 50 years of pressure from Native American activists who had long criticized the nickname as derogatory. The team adopted a placeholder name, the Washington Football Team, in the interim.