Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will face off in a presidential debate Sunday evening, the first since the field narrowed significantly following Super Tuesday.

The debate, initially set to be held in Arizona, was relocated to Washington, D.C., due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The Democratic National Committee also decided to forgo on audience and bar reporters from attending.

Both Biden and Sanders have largely moved their campaigns online as the number of COVID-19 cases increases across the nation.

Sunday’s debate, airing on CNN and Univision, will begin at 8 p.m. ET and be moderated by CNN’s Dana Bash and Jake Tapper, as well as Univision’s Ilia Calderón.

