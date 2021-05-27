Streaker At Washington Nationals Game Makes Big Splash During Rain Delay

Patrick Smith via Getty Images A streaker slides on the infield tarp during a rain delay between the Cincinnati Reds and against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 26 in Washington.

A naked man made a big splash at Wednesday’s soggy baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Cincinnati Reds when he went streaking during a rain delay.

The fan, who wasn’t identified, decided to have some fun during a downpour delay by running onto the field at Nationals Park wearing only his birthday suit. With security officials mostly staying under cover, the streaker had free reign to turn the infield tarp into his own Slip ’N Slide amusement.

Ummm so we’ve got an update here at Nationals Park.... pic.twitter.com/o7omJXx8DO — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) May 27, 2021

The streaker then tried to hide in plain sight inside a plastic tube used to roll out the tarp.

Patrick Smith via Getty Images

As Mediaite noted, security guards didn’t seem keen to crawl inside the tube to collar the prankster, so they waited patiently until he finally emerged.

Patrick Smith via Getty Images A streaker is pulled from the infield tarp roller tube by security during a rain delay between the Cincinnati Reds and against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 26.

The man was taken into custody ― no ifs, ands, but definitely a butt.

Patrick Smith via Getty Images A streaker is arrested by law enforcement and security during a rain delay between the Cincinnati Reds and against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 26.

HuffPost reached out to the Washington Nationals for additional details, but there was no immediate response.

Meanwhile, the streaker may have been the most eventful part of the game. Rain persisted for an additional 2 1/2 hours before play was suspended.

The teams were to complete the game’s final 5 1/2 innings before their scheduled matchup today.