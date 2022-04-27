The Washington Post on Tuesday praised President Joe Biden for restoring what it described as “a sense of dignity” to the process of the presidential pardon.

In an editorial, the newspaper’s board offered a damning contrast between Biden’s “care in determining who should benefit from clemency” to former President Donald Trump’s pardons of “personal associates convicted of or on trial for serious offenses,” those with White House connections or who had been advocated for by celebrities.

It shows “what a tremendous upgrade” Biden is from Trump, it said.

The headline riffed on the “upgrade” theme too, titled “Biden shows once again why he is a huge upgrade from Trump.”

On Tuesday, Biden pardoned a former Secret Service agent and two people convicted on drug-related charges and commuted the sentences of 75 others for nonviolent, drug-related convictions.

Trump “made the presidential pardon power seem arbitrary and unchecked,” the Post’s board concluded, saying Biden “is right to restore a sense of dignity and fairness to its exercise.”