The Washington Post editorial board has issued a warning to Americans, urging them not to be taken in by the pomp and ceremony that will be on display at President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July celebration in Washington.

Trump has hijacked the planning of this year’s party in the capital and plans to station tanks on the streets and hold a flyover of warplanes overhead.

“The order of the day as ordained by Mr. Trump will not be patriotism but instead personality and politics,” wrote the newspaper’s board in an op-ed published on Monday titled “Trump’s Fourth of July plans just keep getting worse.”

The board also questioned the cost of such festivities and feared what message will be sent by “a gaudy display of military hardware that is more in keeping with a banana republic than the world’s oldest democracy.”

Americans “shouldn’t be lured by the trappings or the spectacle or the rhetoric of Mr. Trump,” the board said, instead suggesting they should “claim the day for values embraced by the founders: freedom, tolerance and respect for all.”