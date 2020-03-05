The Washington Post editorial board on Wednesday warned Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden against going “scorched-earth” on each other in a bid to secure the party’s nomination.

Otherwise, they risked playing “right into” President Donald Trump’s hands, the board cautioned in its column titled “Democrats, a scorched-earth competition will only help Trump.”

Following Super Tuesday, the contest is now between Sen. Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Biden, the board noted, adding they “should be judged on whether they avoid scorched-earth tactics that poison the chances of a Democratic victory in November.”

The board acknowledged “there can — and should be — principled disagreement” but said “the competition could turn very ugly if the candidates question each others’ motives and intentions.”