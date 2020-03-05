POLITICS

Washington Post Editorial Board Warns Sanders, Biden: Don’t Go ‘Scorched-Earth’

Otherwise, the Democratic presidential candidates risk playing right into Donald Trump's hands, the board cautioned.

The Washington Post editorial board on Wednesday warned Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden against going “scorched-earth” on each other in a bid to secure the party’s nomination.

Otherwise, they risked playing “right into” President Donald Trump’s hands, the board cautioned in its column titled “Democrats, a scorched-earth competition will only help Trump.”

Following Super Tuesday, the contest is now between Sen. Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Biden, the board noted, adding they “should be judged on whether they avoid scorched-earth tactics that poison the chances of a Democratic victory in November.”

The board acknowledged “there can — and should be — principled disagreement” but said “the competition could turn very ugly if the candidates question each others’ motives and intentions.”

Read the full column here.

