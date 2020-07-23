The Washington Post editorial board has taken Senate Republicans to task for failing to agree on a new coronavirus relief bill.
The newspaper’s board ― in its op-ed published Wednesday ― accused GOP senators of instead “grandstanding,” denying reality and ideological point-scoring.
“Congress needs an agreement, now,” the editorial urged.
“House Democrats passed a comprehensive coronavirus relief bill in May. Republicans waited,” the board recalled. “Now, with federal economic aid expiring at month’s end, they cannot agree among themselves on a plan, let alone forge a compromise with Democrats.”
“The GOP is out of time, and there is no reasonable alternative to continuing massive federal aid,” the op-ed continued, noting how “quite a few” Republican senators appear to actually favor the bill.
It added: “Republicans must admit the obvious and get a bill passed, immediately.”
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- 7 essential pieces of relationship advice for couples in quarantine
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How to tell if you need to start doing online therapy
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.