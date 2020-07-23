CORONAVIRUS

Washington Post Editorial Board Puts Senate GOP On Notice Over Coronavirus Relief

“The GOP is out of time," the newspaper’s board warned in its latest op-ed.

The Washington Post editorial board has taken Senate Republicans to task for failing to agree on a new coronavirus relief bill.

The newspaper’s board ― in its op-ed published Wednesday ― accused GOP senators of instead “grandstanding,” denying reality and ideological point-scoring.

“Congress needs an agreement, now,” the editorial urged.

“House Democrats passed a comprehensive coronavirus relief bill in May. Republicans waited,” the board recalled. “Now, with federal economic aid expiring at month’s end, they cannot agree among themselves on a plan, let alone forge a compromise with Democrats.”

“The GOP is out of time, and there is no reasonable alternative to continuing massive federal aid,” the op-ed continued, noting how “quite a few” Republican senators appear to actually favor the bill.

It added: “Republicans must admit the obvious and get a bill passed, immediately.”

Read the full editorial here.

 

