The Washington Post editorial board laid out a painful truth about the coronavirus to President Donald Trump in its latest column.
“The reality is that the virus is not under control; it is in control,” the newspaper’s board wrote in its editorial Thursday that denounced Trump’s ongoing attempts to downplay the rapid resurgence of COVID-19 in states nationwide.
The board called out Trump’s “magical thinking” on the pandemic.
Trump bore responsibility “for encouraging governors to loosen the restrictions too early,” it added.
“It was a bad miscalculation,” said the board, which called Trump’s claim to have saved “millions of lives” with his widely criticized handling of the public health crisis as a “historic delusion, and it has consequences in human lives.”
