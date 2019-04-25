The Washington Post editorial board explained to President Donald Trump in an opinion piece on Wednesday why Congress “has every right to investigate you.”

The newspaper’s board used an op-ed to send the message to Trump after he’d earlier told its reporters that he saw “no reason” to widen congressional investigations into his administration following the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report.

The report, released in a redacted version last week, contained a number of damning revelations about the president. Trump, however, has falsely claimed it totally exonerated him.

“If that were the standard, then Congress could never investigate anything,” the board wrote. “Mr. Trump’s Republican colleagues must remember the battles they fought with President Barack Obama over transparency only a few years ago when they ran the House.”