‘Depravity’ Of Trump’s Fourth of July Speeches Laid Bare In Washington Post Editorial

President Donald Trump “plumbed new depths of depravity” with the two speeches he gave over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the editorial board at The Washington Post said in its new column Monday.

“On a day when presidents typically extol the values that bring Americans together, Mr. Trump launched an unhinged attack on the movement for racial and social justice that has surged in the past month,” wrote the newspaper’s board.

Trump ranted about “far-left fascism” during the Independence Day celebration at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial on Friday night.

On Saturday, he railed against “the radical left” in his “Salute to America” speech from the White House.

The president’s “renewed attempt to polarize the country along racial and cultural lines is despicable,” said the board.

“Mr. Trump claimed his opponents would ‘tear down the beliefs, culture and identity that have made America the most vibrant and tolerant society in the history of the Earth,’” it concluded. “In fact, in describing his political adversaries as traitors and in bluntly appealing to racial animus, it is this president who poses the greatest threat to American democratic values.”

