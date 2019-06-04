The Washington Post editorial board described President Donald Trump’s three-day state visit to the United Kingdom as “a low moment” for the fabled “special relationship” between the two countries.

In an op-ed published Monday, the board noted how the visit came amid political turmoil in the UK following the resignation of Prime Minister Theresa May and an ongoing stalemate about how best to implement the 2016 Brexit referendum vote to leave the European Union.

Trump’s visit had promised to be “polarizing,” and he “did not disappoint.” On Twitter, the president posted insults about London Mayor Sadiq Khan and controversial commentary on British political issues.

Trump will face mass protests in the capital on Tuesday, and the board said the trip would ultimately “serve to put on display the widening cracks” that he “has introduced into one of America’s closest alliances.”

The relationship between the U.S. and the UK would “most likely” survive, “but this week will be remembered as a low moment.”