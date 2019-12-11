The Washington Post editorial board declared Tuesday that “more than enough proof exists” to impeach President Donald Trump over the Ukraine scandal.

The editorial, titled “The case for impeachment,” explained why “there is abundant evidence of the president’s abuse of power on Ukraine.”

“More than enough proof exists for the House to impeach Mr. Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, based on his own actions and the testimony of the 17 present and former administration officials who courageously appeared before the House Intelligence Committee,” the editorial continued.

House Democrats earlier on Tuesday unveiled two articles of impeachment against Trump; abuse of power, over his alleged demand that Ukraine’s president announce an investigation into his potential 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden, and obstruction of Congress, over his administration’s stonewalling of the congressional investigation.

The editorial called for Trump to face a “full trial in the Senate,” featuring the testimony of other senior White House officials, so that “senators, and the country, can make a fair and considered judgment about whether Mr. Trump should be removed from office.”

“We have reserved judgment on that question,” it added. “What is important, for now, is that the House determine whether Mr. Trump’s actions constituted an abuse of power meriting his impeachment and trial.”