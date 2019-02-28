Washington Post Editorial Board Rips ‘Defective’ Trump With Cohen Hearing Takeaway

The Washington Post editorial board described the congressional testimony of President Donald Trump’s former fixer and lawyer Michael Cohen on Wednesday, as “explosive.”
But, in an op-ed published later in the day, the newspaper’s board said it was “explosive not for what was new — but, depressingly, what was not new to anyone watching this administration with clear eyes.”
“The takeaway: President Trump is a liar with a defective character — and, possibly, a criminal,” it added.
The board further noted how Cohen calling Trump “a racist” and “a conman” during his testimony was “dishearteningly believable.”
