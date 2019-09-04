The Washington Post editorial board on Wednesday listed the names of hundreds of mass shooting victims to send a powerful message to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) about gun control.

The full-page opinion piece — titled “Do Something, Mr. McConnell” — urged that “when the Senate returns from its Labor Day recess, it must act on guns.”

.@WashingtonPost is running a full-page editorial in Wednesday's paper. It's a message to @senatemajldr: "When the Senate returns from its Labor Day recess, it must act on guns." pic.twitter.com/avlbRPyfm6 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 4, 2019

“What if there was a mass shooting in the United States not once or twice or four or six times monthly, but every single day, a big one, the kind that electrifies social media and squats for days on Page 1 — would that be enough to move Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from his insistent inertia on gun safety?” the board asked.

“Would any volume of bloodshed convince the Kentucky Republican that Congress faces a moral imperative to act? Thirty-eight people were slain in three such shootings in August — in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, as well as West Texas — and still Senate Republicans and President Trump refuse to act,” it added.

The board acknowledged that no single law would end America’s gun violence epidemic, but suggested banning the sale of military-grade assault weapons could “slow the growth of this list.”