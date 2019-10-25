The Washington Post editorial board on Thursday used an old adage about politics to suggest the GOP is in real trouble.

“There is an old Washington saying that if you’re arguing about process, you’re losing,” the board began its editorial. “A follow-on maxim might be: If you are wrong on process, too, you must really be in trouble.”

The board noted how “Republican legislators are present at all of these closed-door sessions and are free to pose questions.”

“The impression Republicans tried to convey, of Democrats cooking up an illegitimate indictment of the president while locking all others out of the room, is a partisan fantasy,” it added.