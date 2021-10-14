Washington Post Snarkily Suggests What Mandates GOP Will Fight Next For 'Freedom'

The Washington Post editorial board on Wednesday hammered Republicans who have attacked President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate “as an infringement on personal liberty.”

“This is foolish logic,” the newspaper wrote, pointing out how the mandate “is intended to save lives, and thus jobs, economies and families.”

After noting how Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has prohibited the mandate in his state, the board snarkily imagined other mandatory safety measures the GOP may now try to roll back in their quest for “freedom.”

“Do the Republicans intend to next rebel against mandatory automobile seat belts?” it asked. “Do they think a mandatory stop at a stop sign limits their freedom? Do they dislike mandatory fire alarms?”