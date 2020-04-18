There is a “glaring gap” in President Donald Trump’s three-phase comeback plan for the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, The Washington Post editorial board pointed out in a new column published Friday.
Namely, the question of “who will address the enormous bottleneck of diagnostic testing, which remains far below what is needed to reopen the country?”
The newspaper’s board noted how Trump’s “guidance to governors and local officials envisions robust testing that does not yet exist” and suggested the president was pushing governors “off in a canoe with a smile — and saying good luck finding a paddle.”
Trump just “does not get” that the U.S. “cannot return to normal without mass testing, and the existing system is inadequate,” the editorial continued.
“If Mr. Trump were really in a take-charge mood, he would convene a task force to figure out how to overcome these very real obstacles,” the board concluded. “The toll taken by leadership failure is growing by the hour.”
