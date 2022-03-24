Washington Post Condemns 'Clownish' GOP Antics At Ketanji Brown Jackson Hearings

The Washington Post slammed the “clownish” behavior of the Republican lawmakers who have launched egregious attacks on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Senate confirmation hearings this week.
In an opinion piece published Wednesday, the newspaper’s editorial board acknowledged that some Republicans did pose substantive questions to President Joe Biden’s pick.
But the behavior of Sens. Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.) and Ted Cruz (Texas) ― who went off on wild tangents ― distracted “from their more productive questioning, and from what should have been the order of the day: recognizing the historic nomination of the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court and using the opportunity to probe thorny legal questions in good faith,” it said.
“Neither side is blameless in the politicization of the confirmation process. But, particularly after they iced out then-Judge Merrick Garland in 2016, Republicans have done the most damage,” the board concluded. “The clownish performances by Mr. Graham and others continue them on that trajectory.”