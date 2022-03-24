Washington Post Condemns 'Clownish' GOP Antics At Ketanji Brown Jackson Hearings

The Washington Post slammed the “clownish” behavior of the Republican lawmakers who have launched egregious attacks on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Senate confirmation hearings this week.

In an opinion piece published Wednesday, the newspaper’s editorial board acknowledged that some Republicans did pose substantive questions to President Joe Biden’s pick.

But the behavior of Sens. Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.) and Ted Cruz (Texas) ― who went off on wild tangents ― distracted “from their more productive questioning, and from what should have been the order of the day: recognizing the historic nomination of the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court and using the opportunity to probe thorny legal questions in good faith,” it said.