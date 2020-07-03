Washington Redskins To Review Racist Team Name

The National Football League’s Washington Redskins are reviewing their racist team name, signaling that the derogatory slur could be on its way out for good.

“In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins will undergo a thorough review of the team’s name,” the team said in a statement Friday.

The team said it has been having internal discussions about a possible name change for weeks. The new review comes after a national anti-racist movement that has seen thousands of protests across the country following the police killing of Minneapolis Black man George Floyd.

Redskins team owner Daniel Snyder has stuck by the slur for Native Americans for years, which has been used by the team since 1933.

Snyder’s sudden change of heart was likely due to increased pressure from major corporate sponsors including FedEx, which demanded the team change its name earlier this week. FedEx also owns the naming rights to the Redskins’ home stadium in the Washington, D.C., area. Other companies including PepsiCo and Nike also demanded the team change its name, and Nike appeared to remove all Redskins apparel from its website.

Studies have shown that Native American sports mascots produce negative stereotypes and exacerbate racial inequalities.

